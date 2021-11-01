Best Reese Whiterspoon movies and series (and where to watch them)

Reese Witherspoon is one of the best known actresses in the Hollywood universe. She was born in New Orleans in 1976, the daughter of a physicist and a nurse, and grew up in Nashville, Tennessee. What began as a whim (answering an ad in the local newspaper asking for extras), led to his first film, ‘The Man on the Moon’ (1991), which he shot when he was just 15 years old.

When she turned 20, she considered leaving her acting career and studying something scientific or health, following her parents. But when the Sitges Festival gave her the Best Actress award in 1996 for ‘Sin Salida’, she was convinced that acting could be her thing. Then she got roles in films like ‘Pleasantville’ (1998) or ‘Cruel intentions’ (1999), where she met her first husband, Ryan Philippe, with whom she had two children: Ava Elizabeth and Deacon.

If a film catapulted her to movie stardom, that was ‘A very legal blonde’ (2001), of which a second part would later come. Its cache then reached between 15 and 20 million. In 2005 she received the endorsement of the Hollywood academy thanks to her role as June Carter, Johnny Cash’s wife in ‘On a Tightrope’, for whose performance she received the Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA.

He later focused on his career with titles such as ‘As at home in nowhere’ (2008) or with dubbing – another of his specialties, especially in children’s films – such as in ‘Monsters against aliens’. In the last ten years, Witherspoon has shown her ability as an actress in impressive supporting roles such as that of ‘Condemned’ (2013) or leading roles, such as that of the pilgrim in ‘Something Wild’ (2014).

It was in 2017 when Witherspoon landed the role of Madeline in ‘Big Little Lies’, the award-winning HBO series, that led to her being nominated for the Golden Globes. Platforms surrendered to her in projects like’ A fold in time. ‘,’ Little fires everywhere ‘or’ The Morning Show ‘, with Jennifer Aniston. In the near future, we will not only see her in ‘A Very Legal Blonde 3’, but also in the fantastic movie ‘Wish List’ and in ‘Tinker Bell’, in which she will play the iconic character of JM Barrie.

Recently, she has become the most powerful actress in Hollywood and with the greatest personal fortune thanks to the sale of a part of her production company Hello Sunshine, which she founded in 2016, fed up with not finding interesting roles for women in their 40s. The sale amounted to 760 million euros, of which 100 million have gone to his pocket. Its television cache remains unstoppable, at $ 8 million per episode. Hello Sunshine has also diversified its business creating children’s content. Witherspoon, who was chosen by ‘Time’ in April as one of the 100 most influential women in the world, also runs an influential book club from her Instagram account, @reesewitherspoon

We review here some of his great films and series and we tell you where to see them: Amazon, HBO, Movistar +, Disney + …