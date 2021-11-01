Best Reese Whiterspoon movies and series (and where to watch them)

Rich Fury / VF20Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon is one of the best known actresses in the Hollywood universe. She was born in New Orleans in 1976, the daughter of a physicist and a nurse, and grew up in Nashville, Tennessee. What began as a whim (answering an ad in the local newspaper asking for extras), led to his first film, ‘The Man on the Moon’ (1991), which he shot when he was just 15 years old.
When she turned 20, she considered leaving her acting career and studying something scientific or health, following her parents. But when the Sitges Festival gave her the Best Actress award in 1996 for ‘Sin Salida’, she was convinced that acting could be her thing. Then she got roles in films like ‘Pleasantville’ (1998) or ‘Cruel intentions’ (1999), where she met her first husband, Ryan Philippe, with whom she had two children: Ava Elizabeth and Deacon.
If a film catapulted her to movie stardom, that was ‘A very legal blonde’ (2001), of which a second part would later come. Its cache then reached between 15 and 20 million. In 2005 she received the endorsement of the Hollywood academy thanks to her role as June Carter, Johnny Cash’s wife in ‘On a Tightrope’, for whose performance she received the Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA.
He later focused on his career with titles such as ‘As at home in nowhere’ (2008) or with dubbing – another of his specialties, especially in children’s films – such as in ‘Monsters against aliens’. In the last ten years, Witherspoon has shown her ability as an actress in impressive supporting roles such as that of ‘Condemned’ (2013) or leading roles, such as that of the pilgrim in ‘Something Wild’ (2014).
It was in 2017 when Witherspoon landed the role of Madeline in ‘Big Little Lies’, the award-winning HBO series, that led to her being nominated for the Golden Globes. Platforms surrendered to her in projects like’ A fold in time. ‘,’ Little fires everywhere ‘or’ The Morning Show ‘, with Jennifer Aniston. In the near future, we will not only see her in ‘A Very Legal Blonde 3’, but also in the fantastic movie ‘Wish List’ and in ‘Tinker Bell’, in which she will play the iconic character of JM Barrie.
Recently, she has become the most powerful actress in Hollywood and with the greatest personal fortune thanks to the sale of a part of her production company Hello Sunshine, which she founded in 2016, fed up with not finding interesting roles for women in their 40s. The sale amounted to 760 million euros, of which 100 million have gone to his pocket. Its television cache remains unstoppable, at $ 8 million per episode. Hello Sunshine has also diversified its business creating children’s content. Witherspoon, who was chosen by ‘Time’ in April as one of the 100 most influential women in the world, also runs an influential book club from her Instagram account, @reesewitherspoon
We review here some of his great films and series and we tell you where to see them: Amazon, HBO, Movistar +, Disney + …
‘This is war’ (2012)
Reese Witherspoon shared the poster with two heavyweights (then they weren’t so much) from the movies as Tom Hardy and Chris Pine in this romantic action comediet about two friends who are CIA agents and who maintain their friendship until they fall in love with it. woman. The three of them shot under McG, a director we all had high hopes for when he went from video clips to big screens but who hasn’t quite caught on. The film is entertaining for an afternoon with no further plans, the ending is obvious and the work of the three actors must be rescued, who do their best to make a worthy result.
WATCH MOVIE ON DISNEY +
‘Wild soul’ (2014)
We start with one of Witherspoon’s best films, ‘Wild Soul’, in which he plays Cheryl Strayed, a woman who, in the midst of a life crisis in which she feels she has hit rock bottom, decides to pack a backpack to travel to walk the Pacific Crest Trail. The idea is to reset your life and find how to change it. Nick Hornby, the writer of ‘High Fidelity’, was commissioned to script this true story. An exceptionally entertaining and enjoyable film to watch, with a great performance by Reese Witherspoon also accompanied by Laura Dern – later they would meet in ‘Big Little Lies’ – who plays her mother.
WATCH MOVIE ON HBO
‘Damned’ (2013)
Three eight-year-old boys are brutally murdered in Memphis. The cops are pressured to quickly find the culprits and point to a group of goth kids who have also performed satanic practices. Society already has its prey, but neither the mother of one of the victims nor one of the researchers believe that they have anything to do with it. An intense film with social criticism, drama, trials and ‘thriller’ in which Reese Witherspoon takes on a huge supporting role and performs a memorable final scene with Colin Firth.
WATCH MOVIE ON AMAZON PRIME
WATCH MOVIE ON HBO
‘On a tightrope’ (2005)
This extraordinary James Mangold film follows the life of country singer Johnny Cash, played by Joaquin Phoenix. Cash, the son of a sharecropper, soon suffers the loss of his older brother, a fact that will mark him forever. He will have to earn a living as a sharecropper to support his first wife, but what really fills him is music. Thus, he assembles a group of gospel fans, but Cash will realize that the style that best suits him is one that has just become known and that is called rock’n roll. Reese Whiterspoon won the Best Actress Oscar for her huge role as June Carter, Cash’s great love; Phoenix, also a nominee, had no options against Philip Seymour Hoffman’s Capote.
WATCH MOVIE ON DISNEY +
WATCH MOVIE ON AMAZON PRIME
‘Big Little Lies’ (2017-2019)
One of the best series of recent times, awarded four Golden Globes (Reese herself was a candidate for Best Actress in a Miniseries for the first season). ‘Big Little Lies’ is a very innovative series that talks about friendship between women with very different characteristics and how that union empowers them and gives them strength in the face of the most distressing situations. In it she gave life to Madeline, a high-class housewife who knows (almost) all the secrets of Monterrey, California, the town where the action takes place.
WATCH SERIES ON HBO
‘Little fires everywhere’ (2020)
Along with ‘The Morning Show’, which we can see on Apple TV, it is Witherspoon’s most recent project. The Amazon series is an interesting compendium of motherhood, race, and class difference. It is adapted from Celeste NG’s bestselling novel of the same name and tells the story of two mothers, Elena Richardson (Witherspoon) and Mia Warren (Kerry Washington), from very different socioeconomic backgrounds, whose lives intertwined in the 1990s. They will take a different side in the case of a Chinese immigrant mother who wants to recover the child she temporarily abandoned and faces a wealthy couple who are seeking to adopt him.
SEE SERIES ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
‘A Very Legal Blonde (2001)
After a few roles in ‘Pleasantville,’ American Psycho ‘,’ Little Nicky ‘or even’ Friends’, the big break for Reese Witherspoon came in 2001, with the role of Elle Woods in ‘A Very Legal Blonde’. Elle is a tacky girl, but one who enjoys her popularity, student success, and frivolity. However, the boy she loves gives her pumpkins because she thinks she is too little for him. So she enrolls in law at Harvard so that she can get him back, and it will be discovered that underneath those hairstyles is a good brain of a lawyer.
WATCH MOVIE ON MOVISTAR
‘Sweet home Alabama’ (2002)
A sympathetic romantic comedy in which Witherspoon plays Melanie, a fashion designer who lives in New York but hails from a small town in Alabama. She tries to hide her roots because she thinks that it will harm her both at work and emotionally, because she plans to marry a golden bachelor. But first she will have to return to her village to ask her husband for a divorce, who does not want to lose her. The cast is completed by Patrick Dempsey, Josh Lucas and Candice Bergen.
RENT A MOVIE ON RAKUTEN TV
‘A fold in time’ (2018)
The wonderful director Ava DuVernay (‘This is how they see us’) directed this film aimed at children, but it is surprisingly well scripted and performed and may interest older audiences. Meg Murry (Storm Reid) is your typical high school student with self-esteem issues who desperately wants to fit in with the world around her. Meg is the daughter of two world-renowned physicists. He is intelligent and extraordinarily talented, as is his little brother, Charles Wallace. But the truth is that Meg is still not aware of her own worth. The situation is complicated by the mysterious disappearance of Mr. Murry, which has left Meg devastated and her mother heartbroken. Three heavenly guides (Mrs. What, Mrs. What, and Mrs. Who) travel to Earth to help find their father. And one of them is Reese Whiterspoon.
WATCH MOVIE ON DISNEY +
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io