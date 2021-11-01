BBVA restores service after 8 hours of app, ATM and payment failures

After users reported failures in the application, ATMs and card payments, BBVA restored its service on all platforms, which was confirmed through social networks.

BBVA issued a message on its social networks in which it assured that all its services had been restored, so they suggested that customers try again.

“We mention that our services have been established, we suggest you carry out your operations again,” replied the bank.

However, some clients assure that the failures still continue, since they cannot make payments.

In the morning, BBVA clients reported failures in their ATMs on their social networks and when entering their mobile application or the internet portal to carry out transactions.

It is not the first time it happens. On Sunday, September 12, clients of this bank reported failures throughout the day, to which BBVA replied that these were due to a failure in their system.

