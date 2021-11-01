BBVA México falls again and there are failures in ATMs, app and card payments

Very early this Sunday, different users of BBVA Mexico reported failures in the bank’s services from the mobile app, ATMs just like him card payment.

The failures were reported through social networks, which confirmed that it was not an exclusive error of the users’ cell phones or internet, but rather the system of BBVA Mexico was failing again.

Therefore, it was the bank itself that decided to comment on the matter through its social networks in which it confirmed the failures and also indicated that they are working on them.

“We are working on the situation which is presented so that you can carry out your operations as soon as possible, we appreciate your understanding and ask that you support us in trying to do so throughout the day ”, the bank’s message reads.

For their part, clients of BBVA México, formerly Bancomer, reported that they cannot make transfers through this application, and they are also shown an error message.

“Thank you BBVA for leaving me stranded without being able to pay at the gas station,” reads one of the messages.

It should be remembered that it was just the past Sunday, September 12 when BBVA Mexico had failures throughout the day, which was due to a failure in updating its systems.

In fact, said failure to update led to an investigation by the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) due to the different affectations.

At that time, and according to some reports from users on social networks, BBVA’s services had been down for more than 12 hours.