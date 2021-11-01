BBVA fails again … in the middle of the bridge!

Users of BBVA They again reported failures in various bank services, including ATMs, throughout Sunday, without the company clarifying what happened until this morning, but instead responding to some of the complaints via Twitter.

Among the failures that were reported were that transfers could not be made, that money could not be withdrawn, or that they could not pay with BBVA cards:

@BBVARe_mx I can’t make a transfer from my account, I get this message pic.twitter.com/b0gpWgWza0 – EdgarDDDD! (@edgard_lc) November 1, 2021

Hey @BBVA_Mex you are the worst ! I’m in @WalmartMexico and I could not pay with MY MONEY that I have in your @[email protected]$ & coffers. It is already voiced throughout the Supermarket that no Bancomer card is accepted. Do not go out with that “we will give them double bbva points to repair the damage” – Oust (@OustKi) October 31, 2021

Hi Lizbeth, good morning. Esther attends you, we appreciate you write us. We are working on the situation, we ask you to try to carry out your operations later or during the day. – BBVA México Responde (@BBVARe_mx) October 31, 2021

I still cannot make movements from the app for more than 12 hours with the problem, with all that they generate monetarily in 24 hours and they cannot solve a problem immediately? What a lousy bank and lousy service. – Carlos Almonte (@almonte_tenorio) October 31, 2021

One of the messages that appeared to users of the app was the following: “We have a technological failure in the BBVA interbank transfer system (SPEI). We are working to solve it ”.

There were those who even reported that the failure in the application continued this Monday and even that the ATMs did not have enough cash:

All weekend without working the app @BBVA_Mex and today it dawns the same !! Even when?? @BBVA_Mex it’s always the same with you !! 🙄 pic.twitter.com/ZW8ELIOF4S – 🍀Nadia Michelle🌷 (@NadiaaMichelle_) November 1, 2021

Hey @BBVA_Mex your system is not there yet. Several ATMs and they all say “Insufficient bills.” – go_gorras (@GorrasGo) November 1, 2021

In the networks there were no shortage of memes to mock the situation that left many without money in the middle of the bridge for the Day of the Dead:

Sorry guys #BBVA I can’t stand the change of schedule 🤡 pic.twitter.com/WmeD2waHns – I’m Ariel Dunphy (@SirArielDunphy) October 31, 2021

Last September, when it also presented failures in various services and also in the middle of the fortnight, the bank announced a compensation to its clients with a bonus in points when buying, but now it has not made any pronouncement.