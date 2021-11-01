BBVA fails again … in the middle of the bridge!

By
Sonia Gupta
-
0
53

Users of BBVA They again reported failures in various bank services, including ATMs, throughout Sunday, without the company clarifying what happened until this morning, but instead responding to some of the complaints via Twitter.

Among the failures that were reported were that transfers could not be made, that money could not be withdrawn, or that they could not pay with BBVA cards:

One of the messages that appeared to users of the app was the following: “We have a technological failure in the BBVA interbank transfer system (SPEI). We are working to solve it ”.

There were those who even reported that the failure in the application continued this Monday and even that the ATMs did not have enough cash:

It may interest you: BBVA receives 80 thousand claims for failure; CNBV warns of possible sanction

In the networks there were no shortage of memes to mock the situation that left many without money in the middle of the bridge for the Day of the Dead:

Last September, when it also presented failures in various services and also in the middle of the fortnight, the bank announced a compensation to its clients with a bonus in points when buying, but now it has not made any pronouncement.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here