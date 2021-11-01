Barcelona: Kun Agüero causes absence for at least three months

Editorial Mediotiempo

Barcelona, ​​Spain / 01.11.2021 14:24:54





Bad news for him Barcelona. After Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero was subjected to a cardiology study after feel bad during the game against Alavés, the Blaugrana team reported that the Argentine will be away from the courts for at least three months.

Through their social networks, the Catalan team issued a medical statement in which they detailed the situation of their player, who was just picking up pace after overcoming a muscle injury in the right twin that he had more than two months off.

[COMUNICADO MÉDICO] The player Kun Agüero has undergone a diagnostic and therapeutic procedure by dr. Josep Brugada. It is low and during the next three months the effectiveness of the treatment will be evaluated to determine your recovery process pic.twitter.com/PQ930D9vKd – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) November 1, 2021

“The player Kun Aguero has undergone a diagnostic and therapeutic procedure by dr. Josep Brugada. It is low and for the next three months the effectiveness of the treatment will be evaluated to determine his recovery process “, detailed the Blaugranas.

It should be remembered that prior to this announcement, the Spanish press had reported that the South American footballer a cardiac arrhythmia had been detected, reason for which he could not continue in the game corresponding to Day 12 of LaLiga.

In said game, which was the first in which Omen appeared as a headline in the Camp Nou, the Argentine threw himself to the ground, putting his hand on his chest and neck, which is why he was taken by ambulance to a hospital to carry out the corresponding medical studies.