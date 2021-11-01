Azteca authorities deny access to people with Halloween makeup

Azteca Stadium staff appealed to “security protocol” to restrict entry to fans who arrived with painted or covered faces

The The security of the Azteca Stadium prevented people who came with their faces made up or with masks alluding to the Day of the Dead from entering the Colossus of Santa Úrsula Due to the protocol that was implemented for the match between Cruz Azul and América on Matchday 16 of Apertura 2021.

Dozens of people came to the building on Avenida Tlalpan with catrina makeup or masks. However, when trying to enter the Azteca Stadium, the security of the Colossus of Santa Úrsula prevented them from accessing them because they had to remove make-up or leave the mask in their vehicles, garbage cans or with street vendors who are dedicated to caring for items. .

Fans had to resort to extraordinary measures to remove make-up and thus enter the stadium ESPN

This led to one of the businesses located on Tlalpan Avenue starting to sell, successfully, make-up remover wipes at 10 pesos, even the lady in charge of the stall began to tell those who arrived with painted faces not to they were going to let in. Unbelievers continued on their way, but minutes later they returned to clean their faces.

People with makeup on their faces could pass the first filter, which was with police from Mexico City. Nevertheless, Upon arriving at the turnstile, with security personnel from the building, they found the news that they could not enter the Azteca Stadium in this way..

ESPN Digital He consulted the security personnel of the Azteca Stadium to find out the reason why people with makeup could not enter, as in previous years, and the answer was that the indication they received by the protocol was that people with their faces covered they must not enter.

However, despite the security protocol, there were people who managed to hide their mask. Once they managed to pass the filters, they took it out and covered their faces again.