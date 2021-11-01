Atlético San Luis vs Rayados Monterrey LIVE today (0-1) | 10/31/2021

Berterame’s mid-range shot, although there was a defensive touch and the ball ended up in a corner.

Gonzalez’s mid-range shot that goes off to the side.

Berterame’s header and Andrada manages to slap to save his goal.

Funes Mori’s foul on Barovero, but Rayados continues to knock on the door.

Gallardo’s distant zapatazo that Barovero saves and sends a corner kick.

Vergara enters and Medina leaves, change of Monterrey forced by injury.

Medina is lying in the field and apparently he is going to get out of exchange.

Meza can no longer send the serve because the ball goes by. Goal kick.

The VAR reviews the play and indicates that there is a previous out of place, so the goal is not worth it.

Jair Díaz takes the foul and Monterrey will have a direct free kick.

The match begins at the Alfonso Lastras Ramírez between San Luis and Monterrey.

San Luis and Monterrey jump onto the playing field under the protocol of the Liga MX anthem.

We are minutes away from the start of the game between Atlético de San Luis and Rayados de Monterrey for Date 16 of the MX League.

1 Esteban Andrada, 3 César Montes, 15 Héctor Moreno, 17 Jesús Gallardo, 33 John Medina, 11 Maximiliano Meza, 14 Erick Aguirre, 16 Celso Ortiz, 21 Arturo González, 29 Carlos Rodríguez, 7 Rogelio Funes Mori.

1 Marcelo Barovero, 3 Jesús Peñuelas, 4 Leonardo Coelho, 20 Unai Bilbao, 27 Jair Díaz, 2 Juan Castro, 5 Ricardo Chávez, 16 Javier Guemez, 22 Jhon Duque, 7 Germán Berterame, 18 Andrés Vombergar.

The Rayados de Monterrey, current CONCACAF champions, are ninth in the general table, but a win could send them to fifth or sixth place and still have a chance of finishing within the best four by the last date.

In the event that Atlético de San Luis achieves victory, it would jump from 15th place to a possible tenth position with 20 points, remembering that on Wednesday it will hold the pending game that it has at home to the Tuzos del Pachuca.

Atlético de San Luis will have many absences for this match, as this Sunday reported that Zahid Muñoz, Salvador González, Facundo Waller, Héctor Mascorro and Damián Batallini suffer from ailments and will cause a loss for the clash against Rayados de Monterrey.

The curtain closes on Day 16 of the MX League when Atlético de San Luis risk their lives against needy Rayados de Monterrey. We start with coverage

However, the motivation that the Monterrey team so badly needed came on Thursday because they prevailed in the final of the Concachampions 1-0 to America, for which they obtained their fifth title in this contest.

After a good start to the tournament where it seemed that the situation of being sotaneros last season had reversed, San Luis has entered a streak of poor results that worsened last week with the defeat they received 6-2 by Atlas; The good news is that they still have time to correct because in the middle of the week they will hold the pending game against the Tuzos del Pachuca.