Atlético San Luis vs Rayados Monterrey LIVE today (0-1) | 10/31/2021

7:52 PMa minute ago

42 ‘

Berterame’s mid-range shot, although there was a defensive touch and the ball ended up in a corner.

6:50 PM2 minutes ago

Goal Monterrey 1-0

6:47 PM6 minutes ago

37 ‘

Gonzalez’s mid-range shot that goes off to the side.

7:38 PM14 minutes ago

27 ‘

Berterame’s header and Andrada manages to slap to save his goal.

7:31 PM22 minutes ago

twenty’

Funes Mori’s foul on Barovero, but Rayados continues to knock on the door.

7:29 PM24 minutes ago

16 ‘

Gallardo’s distant zapatazo that Barovero saves and sends a corner kick.

6:23 PM30 minutes ago

13 ‘

Vergara enters and Medina leaves, change of Monterrey forced by injury.

7:22 PM31 minutes ago

12 ‘

Medina is lying in the field and apparently he is going to get out of exchange.

7:19 PM33 minutes ago

7 ‘

Meza can no longer send the serve because the ball goes by. Goal kick.

7:16 PM37 minutes ago

5′

The VAR reviews the play and indicates that there is a previous out of place, so the goal is not worth it.

7:13 PM40 minutes ago

3′

Jair Díaz takes the foul and Monterrey will have a direct free kick.

7:10 PM43 minutes ago

0 ‘

The match begins at the Alfonso Lastras Ramírez between San Luis and Monterrey.

7:06 PM an hour ago

Jump to the field

San Luis and Monterrey jump onto the playing field under the protocol of the Liga MX anthem.

6:58 PM an hour ago

Minutes

We are minutes away from the start of the game between Atlético de San Luis and Rayados de Monterrey for Date 16 of the MX League.

6:56 PM an hour ago

Bank of Monterrey

6:51 PM an hour ago

The warm-up

6:46 PM an hour ago

Bank of San Luis

6:41 PM an hour ago

XI Monterrey

1 Esteban Andrada, 3 César Montes, 15 Héctor Moreno, 17 Jesús Gallardo, 33 John Medina, 11 Maximiliano Meza, 14 Erick Aguirre, 16 Celso Ortiz, 21 Arturo González, 29 Carlos Rodríguez, 7 Rogelio Funes Mori.

6:36 PM an hour ago

XI San Luis

1 Marcelo Barovero, 3 Jesús Peñuelas, 4 Leonardo Coelho, 20 Unai Bilbao, 27 Jair Díaz, 2 Juan Castro, 5 Ricardo Chávez, 16 Javier Guemez, 22 Jhon Duque, 7 Germán Berterame, 18 Andrés Vombergar.

6:31 PM an hour ago

Improve the house

6:26 PM an hour ago

What happens if Monterrey wins?

The Rayados de Monterrey, current CONCACAF champions, are ninth in the general table, but a win could send them to fifth or sixth place and still have a chance of finishing within the best four by the last date.

7:21 PM2 hours ago

What happens if San Luis wins?

In the event that Atlético de San Luis achieves victory, it would jump from 15th place to a possible tenth position with 20 points, remembering that on Wednesday it will hold the pending game that it has at home to the Tuzos del Pachuca.

6:16 PM2 hours ago

A nest of injuries

Atlético de San Luis will have many absences for this match, as this Sunday reported that Zahid Muñoz, Salvador González, Facundo Waller, Héctor Mascorro and Damián Batallini suffer from ailments and will cause a loss for the clash against Rayados de Monterrey.

6:11 PM2 hours ago

We started

The curtain closes on Day 16 of the MX League when Atlético de San Luis risk their lives against needy Rayados de Monterrey. We start with coverage

6:06 PM2 hours ago

Do not take off from here to follow Atlético San Luis vs Rayados Monterrey live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of the Atlético San Luis vs Rayados Monterrey live on Day 16 of Liga MX, in addition to the most recent information that arises from the Alfonso Lastras Ramírez Stadium. Do not miss details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.

6:01 PM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch San Luis vs Monterrey online and live

5:56 PM2 hours ago

Background

5:51 PM2 hours ago

Be careful with this player from Monterrey

5:46 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this player from San Luis

4:41 PM2 hours ago

Monterrey last lineup

22 Luis Cárdenas, 6 Edson Gutiérrez, 15 Héctor Moreno, 27 Daniel Parra, 43 Alan Montes, 5 Claudio Kranevitter, 14 Erick Aguirre, 21 Arturo González, 8 Joel Campbell, 10 Duván Vergara, 9 José Alvarado.

5:36 PM2 hours ago

Last lineup of San Luis

1 Marcelo Barovero, 20 Unai Bilbao, 3 Jesús Piñuelas, 4 Léo Coelho, 2 Juan Castro, 16 Javier Güemez, 29 Emmanuel García, 5 Ricardo Chávez, 18 Andrés Vombergar, 7 Germán Berterame, 10 Damián Batallini.

5:31 PM2 hours ago

They arrive motivated

However, the motivation that the Monterrey team so badly needed came on Thursday because they prevailed in the final of the Concachampions 1-0 to America, for which they obtained their fifth title in this contest.

5:26 PM2 hours ago

Rayados de Monterrey: getting out of the crisis

5:21 PM3 hours ago

Atlético de San Luis: the last call

After a good start to the tournament where it seemed that the situation of being sotaneros last season had reversed, San Luis has entered a streak of poor results that worsened last week with the defeat they received 6-2 by Atlas; The good news is that they still have time to correct because in the middle of the week they will hold the pending game against the Tuzos del Pachuca.

5:16 PM3 hours ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match San Luis vs Monterrey live, corresponding to Day 16 of Liga MX. The meeting will take place at the Alfonso Lastras Ramírez Stadium, at 7:05 p.m.

.

