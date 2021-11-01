Atlético de San Luis vs Rayados (1-1). Goals

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 10.31.2021 21:18:21





Striped had the opportunity to debut his crown of Concacaf with a victory in the iga, however, between the goals canceled by the VAR and the defensive errors, the set of Monterrey could only draw 1-1 against Athletic of San Luis that has only obtained a victory at home.

The team led by Javier Aguirre He started the game with the right foot with a goal from the defender Hector Moreno, which after being reviewed by the VAR was annulled and ruined the celebration of the defender.

After Jesus gallardo tested the archer’s reflexes Marcelo barovero and in response to saint Louis, German Berterame he headed off a rebound and forced the goalkeeper Esteban Andrada to show off with a save.

Before the end of the first half, Striped managed to get ahead with a shot of Erick aguirre who fired outside the area and placed the ball at the base of the post for 1-0 on the board.

It seemed like it was a manageable and expandable advantage, but the whole of the Basque started losing players due to injury. For this reason, John Stefan Medina had to go out of gear 15 minutes into the game. dark, who came out at halftime.

So it was only enough an oversight at the beginning of the second half to decree the goal of Athletic of San Luis when Juan Castro he finished off a diagonal pass and Esteban Andrada he couldn’t deflect and bounced off his body before hitting the goal for the final 1-1.

Even so Duvan vergara, who returned after complying with the concussion protocol, scored another goal at 62 minutes, but once again the VAR ruled that it was out of place because the ball had been touched by Rogelio Funes Mori and once again the celebration of Striped.

Athletic saint Louis he only won one home game in this Apertura 2021, in the Alfonso Lastras Stadium and it was a 4-1 to Xolos in the Matchday 9. Now it depends on winning two games away to qualify.

The party left some expelled, one of them the defender Leonardo Coelho, for a double yellow, and that of the physical trainer Gabriel Miraballes that he argued with the rival bank.