The move is due to the failure first identified in a tube that carried urine during the Inspiration4 mission in September.

Astronauts returning to Earth next month in SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule will not be able to use the toilet, Space.com cites press statements from Steve Stitch, director of NASA’s Commercial Crew program.

According to Stitch said this Friday, the measure is due to the problem registered for the first time in September in SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule, during the Inspiration4 mission, when a tube carrying urine from the toilet detached in an area under the floor of the cockpit of the spaceship. Since then, the company has redesigned the mechanism to prevent leaks on future flights.

“Our intention is not to use the system at all during the return home from what we have seen with the fluids we are talking about,” explained Stitch, adding that they have “other means for the crew to perform the functions they need.” “Every time the crew wears a diving suit, they wear an undergarment in that suit, and it’s a short mission that they come home,” he added.