Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis said that they only bathe their children when they “see them dirty.”

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher became a global trend for their participation as guests they had on the Armchair Expert podcast, by Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, where, among other topics, they talked about personal hygiene and that of their children. The actors claimed that they do not agree to use soap every day and social media exploded.

After being asked by the drivers about how often they take a shower, Kunis and Kutcher agreed with the driver, who told his partner that she should wash only with water.

“I can’t believe I’m in the minority in showering my whole body. Who taught you not to wash?” Padman asked. “I didn’t have hot water when I was a kid, so it’s not like I showered a lot either,” Kunis replied.

Shepard said that he and his wife, actress Kristen Bell, used to sanitize their daughters Lincoln and Delta as “part of a nightly routine,” but stopped when the girls got older.

In this regard, Kunis spoke about his children when they were newborn. He pointed out that “when I first had children, I did not bathe them every day,” he said.

“That is how we feel for our children,” added the actress, and then Kutcher sentenced: “That is the question; if you can see the dirt they have, only there you have to bathe them. Otherwise, it does not make sense.”

In addition, the couple also shared their own hygiene habits, which do not differ much from those that apply to children. “I wash my armpits and crotch every day and nothing else. I got the Lever 2000 brand that always works,” emphasized the protagonist of That ’70s Show about his use of soap.

While showering is not an everyday thing in the intimacy of the couple, Kunis and Kutcher emphasized that they do rinse their faces. “I have a tendency to throw a little water in my face after a workout to get rid of all the salts that are left,” the actor commented. “I wash my face twice a day,” added the protagonist of The Club of Rebel Mothers.

The performers have known each other for over 20 years, when they were both working on the sitcom That ’70s Show. They were always friends and each had different partners, until in 2012, when they were single, they began a relationship that finally led them to secretly marry in 2015.