Apple unannounced its 21.5 “iMac with an Intel processor

Apple has removed from its store without making any noise your 21.5-inch iMac based on Intel x86 processors, so right now there is no desktop computer of this size, only being able to use to 24 and 27 inch models that already make use of an Apple Silicon processor. For now, this equipment can only be purchased through other sellers while supplies last, come on, it is already a discontinued product.

The discontinued 21.5-inch iMac configuration included a processor 7th Generation Intel Core i5 in form of a dual core CPU at a Base / Turbo frequency of 2.30 / 3.60 GHz with 8 GB of DDR4 @ 2133 MHz RAM memory expandable to 16 GB, a 256 GB capacity SSD, Intel Iris Plus 640 integrated graphics, 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution display pixels @ 60 Hz, and all at a price of 1,249 euros.

Right now, for 200 euros more (1,449 euros), the cheapest model is the 24-inch iMac with the Apple M1 SoC with 8-core CPU (4x high performance + 4x efficient) with 7-core graphics, the 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, USB 4.0 + Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, wireless mouse and keyboard, and 24-hour display inches with 4.5K resolution (4480 x 2520 pixels), so it is a much more sitting purchase than looking for availability of the old model, which we do not know if that model has been discontinued for life, or if a renewed version based on Apple Silicon will arrive.

via: Macrumors