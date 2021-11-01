Apple TV + series are magnificent, so why isn’t anyone watching them?

Related news

A famous philosophical experiment raises the following question. If a tree falls in a forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound? The same paradigm can carry over into streaming wars in general and Apple TV + in particular. If a series is released and no one seems to be watching or talking about it, what is the company run by Tim cook billions of dollars in audiovisual content production?

Time passes very quickly in Hollywood and it seems like yesterday was the day that Apple turned to Hollywood giants like Steven Spielberg, JJ Abrams and Oprah Winfrey to present a platform with which it would try to compete face-to-face with Netflix, HBO Max or Amazon Prime Video. Months later, on November 1, 2019 the Apple TV + brand landed with the premiere of his first bets: The Morning Show, For all mankind, See and Dickinson. The first generalized reactions were mediocre. To the surprise of many who closely followed the landing of a technological giant in a war that was not their own, these series were launching new episodes and specialized critics discovered that first impressions are not always correct.

Only in the first year in the air of the platform did the following happen. The Morning Show ended up drawing a fascinating portrait of the entertainment industry in the days of #MeToo. M. Night Shyamalan had a great time with the disturbing and strangely funny Servant. For all mankind recovered the epic of the best commercial cinema of the 90s after deciding, from its third chapter, to incorporate women into the space race.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Whiterspoon continue to lead ‘The Morning Show’ in its second season.

Apple TV +

Defend Jacob created an addictive cross between family drama and crime thriller that would have taken Netflix by storm. Dickinson it showed that there was another way to make a biopic of someone like the poet Emily Dicksinson. Mythic Quest gathered the best qualities of Community and The Office to create a charming and hilarious work comedy. Cycles He kicked off the production outside the United States with an exemplary drama about a couple who wants to adopt. And all this without counting the Yankee coach who would change everything in the middle of the pandemic.

In the summer of 2020, an endearing comedy about a football coach who is signed as a coach by a British Premier League team came at the right time to pick up the baton. Schitt’s Creek and become the new happy place on television. Ted LasSo it was the word of mouth phenomenon that Apple TV + needed to place yourself in the saturated panorama of streaming.

On the way there were missteps like Truth be told (probably the worst series on the platform despite Octavia Spencer’s charisma), the remake of Extraordinary storiess produced by Steven Spielberg or the wild economic waste of a dystopia, See, which ironically looked more and better than in any fantasy and science fiction series of the last decade. I do not care: Apple had found his pretty girl.

Hannah Waddingham and June Temple in ‘Ted Lasso’.



The platform has never provided data on the consumption of its star series (or any other, helping to perpetuate the general feeling of obscurantism in the measurement of audiences in the streaming industry), but the impact of Ted lasso in the media and social networks it was incontestable. Thanks to an exemplary debut season, the series about a fish out of water made history with the Emmy for best comedy of the 2020/2021 season. Apple TV + had achieved its first award in a major category in its second season in the race. It took Netflix eight years and a much larger content production to achieve it the same year with the double victory of The Crown and Lady’s gambit.

The jug of cold water came days after the milestone of the comedy starring Jason Sudeikis at the Television Academy Awards. In full negotiations between the industry and IATSE (the organization that represents the interests of Hollywood technicians), it revealed that Apple had tried to pay less to workers in its series claiming that they had less than 20 million customers in the United States and Canada. At the same time, Netflix exceeded 74 million users in the same territory. There is no information on its international scope, but there is nothing to invite optimism about the consumption of Apple series beyond the controversial second season of, again, Ted lasso.

This summer, the tribute to the classic musicals of Schmigadoon! took advantage of a short summer of powerful premieres and The Mosquito Coast seemed to attract the attention of the followers of Ozark and Breaking bad. However, vehicles designed to serve stars such as Joseph-Gordon Levitt (Mr corman), Rose Byrne (Physical) and Julianne Moore (Lisey’s story). They were not the only ones.

Now is the time to talk about the elephant in the room: Foundation

Jared Harris in ‘Foundation’.

Apple TV +

The, in theory, long-awaited adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s classic came with the potential to be the Game of Thrones Apple TV +. Nothing is further from reality. You can see the hundreds of millions of dollars invested in the production on screen, but it seems that his entire budget was focused on his visual effects and production design, and not his nonexistent marketing campaign. What is the use of successfully adapting a material described as unadaptable and spending the quarters in a production worthy of the best blockbuster If there is not going to be an advertisement that makes the world know that it exists?

Hopefully little Apple TV + gems like Calls (a fascinating proposal that plays only with graphics and vocal interpretations to tell its intrigues), Losing Alice (an Israeli miniseries in a feminist and contemporary key that has nothing to envy to the psychological thrillers of the 90s) and Visibility: LGTBI on TVisión (an exemplary documentary series on the representation of the group on the small screen throughout history) will go unnoticed by the majority public. What is not justified is that a series with phenomenon potential such as Foundation has been so ignored. Invasion, a blockbuster about an alien invasion in a dramatic key, it seems to follow the same path to indifference.

Sam Neill stars in ‘Invasion’.

Apple TV +

On the second birthday of Apple TV + we can only make one wish. It is not about premiering better series. Just a revered and classic brand like HBO is currently above the average level of their stories, but It is useless to make large series if the company itself does not seem interested in the public knowing them. The impossibility of accessing the platform in a web version, in many televisions and in Google’s Chromecast does not make any sense either. Spoiler: nobody is going to change phone company or computer to see the Apple TV + catalog.

It is clear that Apple is in a different war than Netflix, a rival whose success and future depend directly on the results of its platform, but leaving its productions in the lurch does a disservice to the viewer group of directors, screenwriters and actors of the first level you work with. Series lovers also have duties: lose their fear of trying a new streaming service and discover the more than 20 series that are already in their catalog. Apple TV + is already a great platform. Now the only thing missing is that their owners and their potential audience want to realize it..

