Apple stops selling 21.5-inch iMac without notice

As Apple continues to decrease its Catalogue Of Intel-powered Macs, the 21.5-inch iMac appears to be the next to go. Another victim of Apple’s switch to using its self-developed M1 processor in all products.

Apple quietly removed this entry-level Mac from the Apple Store Online this first week of November, reports Mac rumors. In a statement to the media, Apple confirmed that the iMac will be discontinued and will no longer be sold in Apple stores. Based on archived data reviewed by 9to5Mac, the 21.5-inch iMac post appears to have been removed sometime on Friday, November 29. Not that it was particularly easy to find in the first place, as the listing had apparently been buried on a relatively hard-to-find store page. Also, when you open the 21.5-inch iMac to Apple’s product comparison page, it already does not appear the “Buy” button below the product image.

As for the computer itself, Apple sold the 21.5-inch iMac in a single configuration that, for just $ 1,099, included a fourth-generation Intel dual-core processor, a 1080p display, and 1TB of storage. Apple had already removed two other configurations, the 512GB and 1TB SSD storage options for the 21.5-inch iMac with a 4K display, last month. March.

The removal of this iMac from the catalog comes just six months after Apple first unveiled its M1-powered iMacs, which joined the ranks of product lines such as the Macbook Pro, the MacBook Air and the Mac Mini that Apple has renewed with its new processor of its own creation.

All of this is pretty normal for Apple. Even before it started phasing out its Intel-powered machines and moving to the M1 processor, the tech giant has a history of keeping its older Macs and other product lines. obsolete available for a while before silently deleting them without offering any explanation. It is not the first time it has happened, nor will it be the last.

However, the line of iMacs based on Intel processors is not completely dead yet. For now, you can still get a 27-inch iMac in a couple of different configurations, but no one knows how long they will remain available. I know rumored that Apple plans to release a revamped 27-inch iMac Pro with a mini-LED display and the latest M1 Pro and M1 Max chips in the first half of 2022.