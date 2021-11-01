Apple causes 10 billion losses to social networks

Manzana is making a big hole in the bottom line of the main social networks. An investigation by The Financial Times has found that Snapchat, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube lost around $ 9.85 billion in revenue following Apple’s changes to its privacy practices.

Last year, Apple announced the Application Tracking Transparency (ATT) policy, which requires applications to ask for permission to track user data. The policy took effect in April, banning apps from tracking users if they choose to do so.

Apple has made Facebook, YouTube and Twitter lose 10 billion dollars in one year REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration

Facebook notably criticized the measure with a full page ad in the newspaper, And thanks to the Financial Times report, we now know why company leaders were so frustrated. According to the report, Facebook was the one that lost the most money “in absolute terms” compared to other social platforms due to its enormous size. Meanwhile, Snap “fared worse as a percentage of its business” because its advertising is primarily tied to smartphones, which makes sense for a product that doesn’t have a desktop version.

“Some of the platforms that were hit the hardest – but especially Facebook – have to rebuild their machinery from scratch as a result of the TCA,” adtech consultant Eric Seufert told the Financial Times. “My opinion is that it takes at least a year to build a new infrastructure. You have to develop new tools and frameworks from scratch and test them extensively before deploying them to large numbers of users. “

A forced change in the sector

Apple’s new policy will force social platforms and other apps to be more creative with their advertising. Whether it’s focusing on Android devices or investing in Apple’s ad business – which nearly broke its own rules by silently collecting user data in the same way as third-party apps – they’ll have to find another source of income that doesn’t involve tracking people on their iPhones.

Continue reading the story

Many iPhone users are saying no to Facebook tracking, and this is costing the social network dearly. One of the biggest consequences of disabling Facebook tracking is that advertisers cannot effectively measure their campaigns. This is because they use a tool to see how many people clicked on an ad, or who then Googled the business they saw on Facebook and went to the website to buy something.

The hit of Manzana Facebook’s advertising business is another big challenge that Facebook must face. It’s great for iPhone users and of course for Apple – which might even have plans of its own to enter the mobile advertising business – the feature is proving to be a triumphant success.

More news that may interest you:

VIDEO | This is how you can prevent gossiping on your iPhone’s home screen