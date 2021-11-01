Anya Taylor-Joy says she plays a lot to get to know Peach well

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

One of the most anticipated films of the moment, at least within the industry, is that of Super Mario Bros. from Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment. We recently met the cast that will give voice to its protagonists, with Anya Taylor-Joy who will play Peach. Because of this, the actress has just confessed that she plays a lot to get to know her.

The next animated film by Super Mario Bros., will be released in December 2022, according to what was announced in the last Nintendo Direct, and allowed us to know that Chris Pratt will be the voice of Mario, Jack Black that of Bowser and Anya Taylor-Joy of Peach.

The actress continues to prepare to lend her voice to Peach

Now the actress, star of The Queen’s Gambit, had the opportunity to talk about how he is preparing to give voice to the princess of the Mushroom Kingdom, where he said that he plays a lot of Super Mario Bros., as a clear task, to get to know the character:

“Oh, it’s a lot of fun. We already started to do little bits and pieces. The best part is that I can say that I’m doing homework, work or research just playing games, which is pretty good,” the actress confessed.

It is worth mentioning that the next plumber movie will come after other adaptations where it has not been successful, such as the 1993 one starring John Leguizamo and Bob Hoskins, so we will have to wait to see if this production runs with better luck.

