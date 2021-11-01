Antidepressant could reduce severe disease due to covid-19 by almost a third, according to study

Fluvoxamine has reduced the rate of hospitalization for the virus by a third, according to a study published by The Lacent.

Research indicates that the use of this drug reduces the rates of hospitalization or long-term medical observation by one third.

“Treatment with fluvoxamine among outpatients high-risk patients with COVID-19 diagnosed early reduced the need for hospitalization defined as retention in an emergency setting COVID-19 or transfer to a tertiary hospital“, says the article.

According to Edward Mills, a researcher at the University of McMaster, Canada and co-main author of the study, looking for alternatives to treat COVID-19 that are effective and cheap is a priority, because although developments and vaccination campaigns effective in reducing cases and hospitalizations, access to these for resource-poor countries remains limited.

This was revealed by a clinical trial, which showed that the use of a common antidepressant as an aid in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, it reduced the risk of prolonged hospitalization.

The work published in the journal The Lacent points out that fluvoxamine, prescribed to treat OCD for almost 30 years, has a great ability to reduce inflammation, the same reason that prompted researchers to experiment with it in the treatment of COVID-19 .

The clinical trial that is part of the project ‘Thogether’ for patients with acute symptoms of COVID-19, evaluated the effectiveness of fluvoxamine against placebo to prevent hospitalization.

This adaptive, randomized, placebo-controlled platform trial conducted among high-risk symptomatic Brazilian adults confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 included eligible patients from 11 clinical centers in Brazil with a known risk factor for progression to severe disease. Patients were assigned to random with fluvoxamine intake (100 mg twice daily for 10 days) or placebo.

“COVID-19 continues to pose a risk to people in countries with few resources and limited access to vaccination. So it is very important to identify cheap, available and effective therapies against the disease. I believe that the retraining of existing drugs that are widely Usable and safe is of particular interest. “

