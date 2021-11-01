Angelina Jolie deleted a tattoo dedicated to Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie promoting “Eternals” in Rome, Italy (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie, 46 years old, decided to definitively close the chapter of her relationship with Brad Pit: the actress erased the tattoo she had on one arm with the coordinates of her ex-husband’s birthplace, engraved below that of her six children.

While fighting in court for custody of five of her six children, the actress is promoting her latest film, Marvel’s “Eternals,” around the world.

Jolie now carries in her left arm the coordinates of the birthplace of the most important people in your life: his six children. The design dedicated to her then husband, who was below the children, is no longer there.

In a recent press production in Rome, Italy, it was seen that Oscar-winning actress laser removed Pitt tattoo, to whom she was married for two years before asking for a divorce in 2016 amid a scandal.

Angelina erased the tattoo she had dedicated to actor Brad Pitt on her left arm (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images)

The last coordinate corresponded to Brad, who was born in Shawnee, Oklahoma, according to her own account in a television interview.

“Well if you know that’s latitude and longitude then you would have quickly guessed that that’s Brad’s birthplace. It’s Shawnee, Oklahoma”, Revealed to Extra TV.

Fans looked at the photographs and realized that It is no longer there, although the mark still left some trace on the skin.

It is unknown if he actually removed it with some cosmetic procedure -the laser is usually the most common-, or if he has decided to cover it with makeup. Now what it shows is that he does not want practically anything to be seen in memory of the bond he had with Pitt.

Angelina Jolie with the original tattoo (Photo by Gary Gershoff / WireImage)

Last week it was revealed that Pitt lost the last legal round with his ex-wife. The custody of the five minor children of the former couple will remain in the hands of the actress.

Pitt, 57, obtained joint custody of the children in May and lost it in July. Now the California Supreme Court has decided not to reopen the case.

That decision granting Pitt more time with his children was overturned in July because the private judge handling the case, John Ouderkirk, was disqualified and set aside by three other judges, who ruled that he had been “unethical” by failing to disclose. his “professional relationships with Pitt’s advisers,” according to the July ruling, calling into question his “ability to be impartial.”

In September, Pitt’s attorneys petitioned the court for a new custody review of the children and filed an appeal in a California high court. But the appeal has been denied.

Angelina Jolie poses with her children Maddox, Vivienne, Zahara, Shiloh and Knox at the premiere of the film “Eternals” in London (Reuters)

The custody agreement now adheres to what was agreed in November 2018 and which gives the full custody of the minors: Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, to their mother.

The process affects five of the six children of the couple. Maddox, who is now 20 years old, is out of the agreement as he is of legal age, something that will soon also happen with Pax.

In fact, the US media claimed in the middle of last year that Pitt had no relationship with his two older children.

