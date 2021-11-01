And the squares? Obese Vin Diesel is captured







{{slide.text | html}} {{slide.text | html}} {{slide.text | html}}







(CRHoy.com) For many years, the actor’s muscles and “squares” Vin Diesel they stole sighs and made headlines. However, that was left behind. Now the actor looks overweight.

The media specialized in entertainment, Page Six shared some images of the artist enjoying himself on a yacht in Portofino, Italy, but what most attracted attention was his bulging abdomen.

The interpreter of “Dominic Toretto” was with his partner, Paloma Jiménez, and their three children: Hania, 13, Vincent, 11 and Pauline, 6.

Already in 2015, Diesel had been surprised without a shirt, by paparazzi. It was so much the uproar that he went to his social networkss to ensure that it is wrong to be ashamed of the body.

“The response from the journalists I have been talking to for the last two days in New York is amazing. Today one wanted to see daddy’s body. Haha. I wonder if I should show the picture… Body shame is always wrong! What do you think? ”He wrote in October 2015, along with an image in which he looked stocky.

What is not known is if he is preparing for a leading role. Only time will tell.