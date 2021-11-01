An Israeli Anthropologist Warns About ‘Hacking’ Humans With AI: “Surveillance Will Get Under Our Skin”

The personal data that people provide to corporations will end up being used to ‘hack’ the human being himself, if data collection and artificial intelligence are not regulated, says the Israeli anthropologist and writer Yuval Harari.

Speaking to CBS’s 60 Minutes, the world-famous author warned that thanks to technological advances, the countries and groups that will control the most data, they will reign the world.

The also professor of history at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem believes that the methods of control and manipulation will become increasingly sophisticated with the use of the artificial intelligence.

“Netflix tells us what to see and Amazon tells us what to buy. Over time, 10, 20, or 30 years from now, these algorithms could also tell us what to study in college and where to work and with whom. get married, and even by who to vote“explains Harari.

The COVID-19 pandemic, he said, has opened the door to even more intrusive data collection methods. “In the next phase, surveillance will come underneath our skin“, he assures.

The anthropologist mentions that it is impossible to control the “explosive power of the artificial intellect” at the national level, so he urges to develop international common standards to prevent dystopian use of personal data.

In this regard, Hariri proposes a crucial rule as a foundation: if data is taken from people, it should be used to help and not to manipulate. In addition, with the increased vigilance of the people, the surveillance of corporations and governments that concentrate this data. It should also be avoided that the data is stored in a single center, which he described as a “recipe for dictatorship”.

