American Ambassador Marc Stanley: From Kim Kardashian to Joe Biden

Those who are happiest with Marc stanley as ambassador of the United States in Argentina they are part of the opposition. With their recent comments critical of the government, they know they have an ally to campaign for. It would not be the first time in Argentine history that a North American government installed an ambassador with an opposition profile in the Bosch Palace; the ArgenLeaks complete that scene.

As were its last three predecessors in Argentina, Marc stanley lacks diplomatic experienceBut that for the United States is not an obstacle to appointing ambassadors. Yes, he amalgamates in his person, qualities that they had Noah mamet –Barck Obama administration diplomat–, and Edward Prado, the one designated by Donald Trump. Marc Stanley is a lawyer like Prado and the conservative state of Texas has citizens, but above all, Stanley was powerful Fundraiser for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign – he was also active in the pro-Obama and pro-Hillary Clinton campaigns – as was Mamet for Obama’s. And with this one, he seems to be dazzled by Hollywood figures. Marc Stanley’s photo album collects photos with media Kim kardashian or Reese Witherspoon, as with Joe Biden.

After the recent criticisms made by Marc Stanley of the management of Alberto Fernández, in different areas of government they already intuit that the relationship with Marc “Braden” Stanley it will require much more than a diplomatic waistline. And more than ever, little barricade tweeting activity on the part of certain officials. Especially when –as is already assumed–, the increasingly blurred image of the late Alberto Nisman refloats.

Marc Stanley is a powerful man from Dallas, he is married with three children.

On the occasion of the confirmation of Marc Stanley as ambassador last August, at the Texas Jewish Post the journalist Jordan Rudner drew a profile of this lawyer and what the scenario that awaits him in Argentina would be like. And marked the following topics on your agenda: Argentine negotiation of the debt that Mauricio Macri contracted with the IMF; Argentina’s relationship with China given that that country “invested a lot in mineral resources, the natural gas industry and soy exports”; the relationship between the Jewish community and the government, which, for Rudner, “is complex (…) the sentiment also varies within the Jewish community, is a continuous challenge. As the American Jewish Ambassador, (Stanley) is expected to take a position. “

In the case of the 45 billion dollars of debt left by Mauricio Macri, Marc Stanley has already made it clear that he does not question the infraction that the IMF committed by granting it. And before the United States Senate, which is the one who must approve his appointment, he said with a more Trump-style arrogance: “The debt with the IMF, of 45 billion dollars, is enormous. The problem, however, is that it is the responsibility of the Argentine leaders to develop a macro plan to return them, and they have not done so yet ”.

The ArgenLeaks revealed how the United States embassy can act in the politics of a country.

On Texas Jewish Post, Jordan Rudner defined Marc Stanley as “positive, aggressive and active.” For the site Then24, is “arrogant, provocative, dismissive and little concerned with concealing his intentions to meddle in internal affairs.” For The Times of Israel, Stanley is a “prodigious fundraiser, a board member of the Israel Policy Forum, and a historic leader among Jews from the Democratic Party who is actively involved in Texas politics and lobbying for Israel (…) And as ambassador to Argentina, he will play a key role as the The United States government, together with the American Jewish groups, pressure the Argentine authorities for the investigation of the attack on the AMIA ”. The CNN lor described as one of the two ambassadors without diplomatic expertise that they were “main donors of the 2020 presidential campaign”. The other is Scott Miller, whom Biden sent as an ambassador to Switzerland along with her husband, the billionaire philanthropist Tim Gill.

The history of ambassadors that the United States sent to Argentina since the return of democracy in 1983 is an interesting catalog. Especially since Terence Todman who arrived during the presidency of Carlos Menem and closed his diplomatic career in Buenos Aires to convert himself into a more lucrative private position: a consultant in an investment group that participated in company purchases in Argentina during the Menem. Todman was followed by James “the turtle escaped me” Cheek, James Walsh and Lino Gutierres –low-key–, Earl Anthony Wayne –perhaps the one with the most mediatic events–, Vilma Martínez, Noah Mamet –who later set up a consultancy on business in Buenos Aires–, and Edward Prado. With Marc Stanley, a diplomat is expected to whom some in Argentina will offer a relationship in the Guido Di Tella style in the ’90s.