American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights over several days

The average is a consequence of the shortage of personnel, aggravated by the bad weather that affected the largest connection center of the company throughout the week.

American Airlines, the largest US airline, has had to cancel hundreds of flights this weekend. Only this Sunday, the airline canceled 1,019 flights, that is, 36% of the total, while in the previous two days almost 900 trips were suspended, according to data from the FlightAware portal.

The cancellations are due to a shortage of personnel, aggravated by the bad weather conditions that throughout the week affected the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, the company’s largest connection center, according to an internal document from the airline that has been accessed by several US media, including CNBC.

The director of operations of American Airlines, David Seymour, specified this Saturday in an internal note addressed to the staff that the problems began on Thursday, as a result of the strong gusts of wind that were registered in the aforementioned airport, which reduced its operational capacity and prevented the crews from reaching other destinations for the next flights. The bad weather is compounded by the lack of pilots and flight attendants experienced by the company due to the recovery of the air travel market in the country.

On the road to recovery?

The staff shortage is due, among other factors, to American Airlines’ decision to cut costs during the coronavirus pandemic. The company granted some of its employees unpaid leave, while proposing to others to leave voluntarily, offering them incentives in return.

Now the airline tries to replenish your human resources. According to Seymour in the aforementioned note, almost 1,800 flight attendants will return to their jobs as of Monday. Additionally, at least 600 new employees will join the company by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, a company spokesman reassured customers, clarifying that the situation will improve as of Monday, although there will be “some residual impact of the weekend “.