American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights – El Financiero

American Airlines canceled hundreds of flights on Sunday for the third day in a row due to staff shortages, ruining the weekend plans of tens of thousands of travelers.

By Sunday afternoon, the company had canceled more than 900 flights – a third of its daily schedule – after suspending 900 flights in the previous two days, according to the online flight monitoring service FlightAware.

A company spokeswoman noted that the airline anticipates a considerable improvement starting Monday, although there will be “some residual impact from the weekend.” By Sunday afternoon, American had already canceled more than 100 flights on Monday, according to FlightAware.

American’s problems began Thursday and Friday, when strong winds caused the closure at times of its largest hub, Dallas / Fort Worth International Airport, preventing the airline from using all runways. That made it difficult for American to have crews ready for the next flights, causing disruptions. The number of canceled and delayed flights increased in number and geographic scope over the weekend.

“To ensure that we take care of our customers and to provide certainty of schedules to our crews, we have adjusted our operations the last days of this month by proactively canceling some flights,” said David Seymour, operational manager of the airline, on Saturday in a newsletter to staff.

About two-thirds of the cancellations were due to a lack of flight attendants at the designated locations, and nearly all the other cancellations were due to a shortage of pilots, according to internal figures available to The Associated Press.

The nature of the debacle – starting with bad weather in part of the country before spiraling out of control – was similar to that experienced by Southwest Airlines in early October. Both situations raised questions about whether the big airlines are prepared for the upcoming Christmas travel season.

American says it will be.

Seymour said 1,800 flight attendants will return to their jobs Monday and at least 600 new hires will be ready by the end of the year. He said the airline is also hiring pilots and reservation agents for the holidays.

American unions have warned for months that the airline was scheduling more flights than its staff could handle, leaving employees no room for error in the face of bad weather problems.