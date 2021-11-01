America vs. Cruz Azul (1-2): see summary, goals and all the incidents of the ‘Young Classic’ for the Apertura 2021 of the Liga MX | MEXICO

America lost 2-1 to Cruz Azul for matchday 16 of the Liga MX Apertura 2021 tournament. Roberto Alvarado, Federico Viñas and Jonathan Rodríguez scored.

Goal annulled to Orbelín Pineda in Cruz Azul vs. America for Liga MX (Video: TUDN).

Roberto Alvarado’s goal for Cruz Azul’s 1-0 vs. America for Liga MX (Video: TUDN).

Goal by Federico Viñas for the 1-1 of América vs. Cruz Azul for Liga MX (Video: TUDN).

INCIDENTS OF THE AMERICA VS. BLUE CROSS

THE PREVIEW OF THE MATCH

Undoubtedly the so-called ‘Young Classic’ will bring out more than sparks in said edition (186), after the Eagles seek to establish themselves as the top leader of the league competition; while ‘The Machine’ will try to break its streak of three consecutive games without knowing a victory and obtain pure draws.

Those of Santiago Solari arrive after playing the final of the 2021 Concacaf Champions League and, also, after knowing that nothing will be able to displace them from the first place in the standings. While those led by Juan Reynoso Guzmán continue to be part of the squad that seeks one of the direct places for the Liguilla.

America vs. Cruz Azul: match times

Peru: 6:05 p.m.

: 18:05 hours Colombia: 6:05 p.m.

Mexico : 17:05 hours

: 17:05 hours Venezuela: 7:05 p.m.

Bolivia : 19:05 hours

: 19:05 hours Argentina: 20:05 hours

Brazil : 20:05 hours

: 20:05 hours Uruguay: 20:05 hours

chili : 20:05 hours

: 20:05 hours Paraguay: 20:05 hours

USA : 18:05 ET / 15:05 PT

With the aim of extending its positive streak of six games without knowing defeat, with two victories and four draws, three of them in a row, the ‘Sky Machine’ comes from drawing 1-1 against Chivas de Guadalajara and wants to leave a good image in your title defense.

Knowing that on Thursday, November 4, it will be updated when it is measured against León, those led by Peruvian Juan Reynoso are sixth with 20 units, two behind Tigres UANL if they want to access the quarterfinals of the Playoffs.

As for the visit, it is worth saying that those from Santiago Solari face an end of the championship with great tranquility. And it is that the “Eagles” will not move from the first place, a place they have occupied since the fourth day.

With a defeat in the competition, in addition to currently being six games without losing the product of two draws and the current four consecutive victories, the truth is that the finalist Concachampions team led by Argentine Santiago Solari totals 34 points.

