Amber Heard’s pay raise for ‘Aquaman 2’

As everyone already knows, in December 2020 the sequel to ‘Aquaman’ will hit theaters, which they have titled ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’, and that it will be starring again Jason momoa, Patrick Wilson and Amber Heard, among many others.

At first, the participation of the actress who plays Mera was in doubt, or at least her fans believed it, since it is at trials with her ex-husband Johnny Depp. As you may remember, both actors sued each other for physical and psychological abuse.

The scandal caused Johnny Depp to lose two of his most important roles, that of Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ and Geller Grindelwald’s on ‘Fanstastic Animals’. That is why, at first it was thought that the actress could not participate in the sequel to ‘Aquaman’.

However, a few months ago since it was confirmed that Amber Heard would bring Mera back to life and on several occasions we have seen how the actress prepares herself to the maximum to be at 100% of the physical level of the princess of the seas and shows us her incredible workouts.

The figure you will earn for ‘Aquaman 2’

A few weeks ago, the list of Hollywood’s highest paid actors next 2022 and we could see the millionaire salaries of the most recognized actors, such as Chris Hemsworth or Robert Pattinson.

And now it has come to light what Amber Heard will charge for ‘Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom’. If we look back, the actress won with the first film $ 5 million and for this occasion, the figure is doubled, because he will receive $ 10 million for the sequel.

