Amber Heard could go to prison for an old crime

The relationship between Amber heard and Johnny depp It was one of the most celebrated at the time, but all happiness turned to darkness after mutual lawsuits for assaults. To know the final verdict, we will have to wait until April 2022, but that does not mean that parallel situations do not happen, such as an old complaint against the actress that was resumed in the last hours.

Since this scandal broke out in Hollywood, the fans of both interpreters were divided and expressed their positions on social networks. While it is believed that Heard will win the legal dispute next year, the truth is that Depp she has been having small triumphs, such as that she is obliged to show proof of a donation, and what happened recently.

+ Amber Heard could go to prison

Agree as reported by the media Daily Mail, The Australian Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment is investigating the Aquaman star for a case of perjury in 2015 that had been closed. At that time, She was accused of illegally importing Johnny’s dogs by traveling on his princed jet without obtaining a permit and without the pets being quarantined..

Amber pleaded guiltybut a few days ago Depp’s former property manager alleged in court: “Heard ordered her to lie under oath after she took her pets to Queensland on a private jet without declaring them”. As evidence, he provided emails in which he explained: “Trying to bring the dogs out of Australia without completing the mandatory process was illegal and could result in very severe penalties.”. Then he assured: “Ms. Heard was threatening the stability of my job unless I cooperated in providing a statement to support her false version.”.

The face of the claim is Animal Trafficking, so that the FBI turned their eyes on her again after the new statements and decided to resume the investigation of the case. According to the British media, if she is found guilty of perjury or bribery of perjury to make false comments, could face a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.