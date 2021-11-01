Amazon van ‘delivery’ woman to home; case provokes controversy and company responds (VIDEO)

The courier company Amazon is involved in controversy as a user of TikTok evidenced the moment when a delivery man, aboard a van, delivery to a woman at home what was captured in video.

The video began to go viral quickly because under the labels of “Amazon delivery woman“,” Amazon changes “,” Weird Amazon delivery “many began to develop theories about the courier company.

@ patrickhook01Amazon be different😮‍💨😮‍💨 ## fyp ## viral ## florida ## amazon ## KFCSecretMenuHacks ♬ CRACKHEAD – iLOVEFRiDAY

“Amazon has taken over different markets, could it be that now it wants to enter the business of taxis that are requested by application?”, Wrote a user on social networks.

And it is that the clip that lasted only a few seconds shows when a woman in a black dress and no shoes He climbs out of the back of a company van while the delivery man opens the door for him.

After the dissemination of the video, the Amazon image was in suspense peror the company decided to take action on it because the reactions reached large scales.

That is why Amazon made the decision to fire the brand dealer, who was featured in the viral TikTok video.

The bad behavior of the Amazon worker has been punished with his dismissal and is an interesting reference of how the brand has faced the controversy in networks.

The courier company indicated that the action does not reflect the high standards of the delivery partners and drivers you work with, allow unauthorized entry of passengers to delivery vehicles, which represents a violation of Amazon policies.

The above was part of the message that the company shared with TMZ, a medium before which it concluded that the “driver is no longer delivering packages to Amazon consumers”.

The video that showed the Amazon driver and went viral has become one of the best references that we have on hand today to talk about how brands are exposed on social networks.