Amazon Prime ranking in the United States: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Sunday, October 31

1. Lansky

When the elderly Meyer Lansky is last investigated by the feds who suspect he has hidden millions of dollars for half a century, the retired gangster tells a fast-paced tale that reveals the untold truth about his life as the notorious head of Murder Inc. and the National Crime Syndicate.

2. The Rocky Horror Picture Show

When a couple returns from the wedding of some friends, a violent storm breaks out and their car breaks down. Thus, they have no choice but to take refuge in a castle, where Dr. Frank-N-Furter lives dedicated to the manufacture of a kind of Frankenstein.

3. Night and day

The story revolves around the adventures of a couple, a normal woman who just wants to go to a wedding and a man who looks like a secret agent, all over the planet. The two meet repeatedly throughout various places, condemned to be together in a series of chases where no one is who they seem to be.

Four. Cowboys & Aliens

Arizona, 1873. A stranger, who does not remember his past, ends up by chance in the harsh and desert town of Absolution. He soon discovers that outsiders are not welcome and that no one lifts a finger on his streets without being ordered by Colonel “Iron Hand” Dolarhyde Ford. But Absolution is about to experience an incompressible panic when the desolate city is attacked by thugs from the sky. Now the stranger they rejected is their only hope of salvation. This gunman realizes that he has a secret that can give the people a chance to face the aliens. With the help of the elusive traveler Ella, they manage to reunite a group of old rivals: the citizens, Dolarhyde and his boys, the bandits and the Apache warriors, all of them in danger of being annihilated. United against a common enemy, they will prepare for an epic showdown for survival.

5. The war of tomorrow

One day the world comes to a standstill when a group of time travelers is transported from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Humanity is losing the world war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for the soldiers and citizens of the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) who, determined to save the world for his daughter, joins a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and her father (JK Simmons) in a desperate search. for rewriting the fate of the planet.

6. Lady of the manor

An aimless ne’er-do-well becomes a tour guide at a historic estate and ends up befriending the mansion’s resident ghost.

7. Prometheus

A group of scientists and explorers embark on a space journey to a remote planet, where their physical and mental limits will be tested. The reason for the mission is that humans believe that there they will be able to find the answer to the deepest questions and the greatest of mysteries: the origin of life on Earth.

8. The thing (The enigma of another world)

At an Antarctic experiment station, a team of researchers discovers a strange entity from space, which by all accounts has been buried in the snow for more than 100,000 years. As it thaws, it undergoes an amazing metamorphosis.

9. Outlander

It follows the story of Claire Randall, a combat nurse married in the 1940s, who is mysteriously dragged back in time to 1743, where she is immediately thrown into an unknown world, seeing her own life threatened. When forced to marry Jamie Fraser, a chivalrous and romantic young Scottish warrior, Claire begins a passionate triangle between two very different men with two irreconcilable lives.

10. Army of One

On an outing, Special Forces Brenner Baker stumbles upon a Cartel compound. Her husband was murdered and she was left for dead. The Cartel made two mistakes, killed her husband and left her alive. They will not live to make another.

