Amaya, the Quetzal who will appear in the animated film “Koati” by Sofía Vergara and Marc Anthony

On October 15, the new film animated “Koati“, from Sofia Vergara and Marc Anthony, in which Guatemala is present thanks to the character of Amaya, a quetzal which is part of the main characters. That pride!

This film, produced by the Colombian actress and the Puerto Rican-American singer, pays homage for the first time to the rainforests and wild animals of America Latin, including the Bird National from Guatemala, the Quetzal.

The film also promotes, together with WWF —World Wildlife Fund—, the conservation and care of emblematic species at risk.

The Quetzal will be part of the animated film characters

Amaya is one of the characters that appear in the animated film, along with other representative animals in the region, such as the coati, the coral snake, the monarch butterfly, the Jaguar black, among others.

In the case of the quetzal, it stars the Mexican actress Adriana Barraza, who gives life to a bird with the big heart and the figure of mother for all young creatures, according to the description on the film’s official website.

Here is the official trailer of the film considered “Latinos for Latinos”:

About the cast of Koati

In addition to being the executive producer, Colombian Sofía Vergara also stars in a role in the children’s feature film. The cast also includes famous people such as Salome Rodriguez, The ghetto, Karol G, Joe Manganiello, Eva Luna Montaner, among others.

It may interest you: Guatemalan filmmaker Renato Borrayo won an award at the Zurich Film Festival.

Did you already know that in Guatemala.com we have a Telegram channel? Join this invitation link.







