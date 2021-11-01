All the shops and what they are for in Cayo Fauno by Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintenderos

After enjoying the Nintendo Direct, now we have an interesting compilation related to one of the most outstanding games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. It is effectively Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In this case, the information relates to the Nintendo Direct of the game that we saw recently. Remember that the presentation has confirmed the arrival of new free and paid in-game features for November 5.

As you know, fans are expecting outstanding news, so it’s certainly great that they can now receive this content. It is expected to be available as part of the update that day. Among them, the expansion of Cayo Fauno as one of the free novelties.

This means that new special characters will be able to be in this area permanently. After gathering enough berries, we can pay gyroids of the place so that these special characters are installed forever.

But what is each of your positions for? Below you have details of these 8 stores:

Katrina fortune will read us, something that may be related to the possibility of getting repeated recipes or other elements that depend on luck

Alcatifa special floors and carpets will come

Al and Paca they will allow us to customize objects with color variants that normally cannot be customized (like the lighthouse) in exchange for berries

Gandulio bushes and flowers will come to us

Ladino He will sell us art and objects that he usually has on his ship

Bitumen will sell us shoes and backpacks

Marilin will allow us to cut hair with exclusive hairstyles

Tortimer allows us to access our home inventory from there

It is unknown if all these characters will always stay in this place and will no longer visit us on our island. All other special characters that do not have a fixed location (Pascal, Gulliver, Gullivarr, Tili, Buh and Estela) here keep visiting us on our island.

Below you have a map of how Cayo Fauno would be:

