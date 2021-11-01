Albert Pujols leaves Licey on the field in his debut with El Escogido

With an unstoppable tug in the frame, the Dominican slugger gave the scarlets victory in extra innings





The Leones del Escogido left the Tigres del Licey lying on the ground thanks to an infield hit by Albert pujols in extra innings, who made his debut in Dominican Winter Baseball on Sunday.

For Pujols it was his only hit in five at-bats, but he allowed Brett Sullivan to score from third base in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Leones del Escogido set their mark at 3 wins and 2 losses, tying in second place on the table. to his rivals in the capital.

The 41-year-old ‘rookie’ was introduced last Friday by the team and entered the roster on Saturday afternoon confirming that his debut would be this Sunday against the Tigres del Licey at the Quisqueya Juan Marichal Stadium.

The win hit came from the bat of Albert Pujols! Victory for Leones del Escogido in the first extra innings of the season.

Pujols ended his historic performance with a single hit in five at-bats, an RBI and a strikeout, serving as the Red’s designated hitter.

“Very happy. This was a very special day, the one I have always been dreaming of. I hope the fans have enjoyed it. It is a historic moment for me and for my career.”Pujols said at the press conference after the game.

The Tigres del Licey started the game ahead with a double play roll by Vinnie Pasquantino, which at least allowed Emilio Bonifacion to score from third base.

Nick Heath hit a triple in the top of the eighth inning and was later able to score on a wild pitch by José Rafael “Jumbo” Díaz. But the Lions’ response was swift and they immediately tied the game at two runs per side with a hit to center field that drove in two runs to the legs of Brett Sullivan and Joey Rickard.

“This is a new league for me. I have to know the pitchers but I enjoyed the game. There is an extraordinary chemistry with the team and the boys did their job on base,” concluded the hero of the game.

Víctor Santos was the winning pitcher for the Leones del Escogido, while reliever Jonathan Aro took the loss for the Tigres del Licey with a two-thirds inning performance allowing Pujols to hit.