Again? Netflix will raise its prices in Mexico; you will have to pay more from November

Do you have Netflix? We have news for you that will surely fall on you like a bucket of ice water. What happens is that it has just been confirmed that Netflix will raise its prices in Mexico, so you have to prepare to pay.

According to Netflix, from November 2021 its standard and premium plans will increase. In this way, you will have to pay between $ 20 MXN and $ 30 MXN month by month to continue consuming the platform’s service.

This is how the new Netflix prices look from this month:

Basic Plan – $ 139 MXN

Standard Plan – $ 219 MXN

Premium Plan – $ 299 MXN

A Netflix spokesperson told Soup that the price increase is to be able to continue investing in content. He also noted that the basic plan will maintain its price because they want to continue offering different options.

“We will update the prices of the Standard and Premium plans, to continue investing in new series and movies, as well as in our platform. The price of the Basic plan will not change, since we want to continue offering different plan options that start at $ 139 MXN per month, so that people can choose the cost that best suits their budget, “explained the company spokesperson.

It is worth mentioning that it is the second time that Netflix has increased in price in just over a year. We say so since in May 2020 the company increased its prices to the public due to the tax on digital platforms.

What do you think about this new? Will you still pay for Netflix? Tell us in the comments.

