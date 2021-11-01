Adam Sandler Reports Netflix Asked Him To Change Location Of His New Movie

Some people roll their eyes at Adam Sandler movies. The comedy genius built his own empire with Happy Madison Productions. Most of his comedies are goofy, antics, and often gross. Many of the same stars are projected over and over again. Obviously he and his friends are having fun on set. It translates into your movies, even if your comic style isn’t for everyone. But Sandler is more than a comedy. He has proven time and again that he has a wide range, both as a writer and as an actor.

Maybe that’s why Netflix wants to pick it up. the Mr. Deeds The actor has been making movies for the streaming giant for a while and a new movie is coming soon. According to ScreenRantNetflix has already asked Sandler to make some changes to an upcoming project.

