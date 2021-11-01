Adam Sandler Reports Netflix Asked Him To Change Location Of His New Movie

Some people roll their eyes at Adam Sandler movies. The comedy genius built his own empire with Happy Madison Productions. Most of his comedies are goofy, antics, and often gross. Many of the same stars are projected over and over again. Obviously he and his friends are having fun on set. It translates into your movies, even if your comic style isn’t for everyone. But Sandler is more than a comedy. He has proven time and again that he has a wide range, both as a writer and as an actor.

Maybe that’s why Netflix wants to pick it up. the Mr. Deeds The actor has been making movies for the streaming giant for a while and a new movie is coming soon. According to ScreenRantNetflix has already asked Sandler to make some changes to an upcoming project.

“Hustle” is Adam Sandler’s latest Netflix project

Adam Sandler | Axel / Power Griffin / Film Magic

Sandler and Netflix are the perfect couple. The streaming platform basically seems to allow Sandler to run, making the movies he wants to make. The result was a ton of fan favorites, instant classics, and even some awards. When Sandler signed the deal in 2014, the broadcast was still finding its base. Now, his films are receiving the same reception as in theaters. Sandler has since extended his contract with Netflix, and we will soon be able to Accelerate to show it.

The movie is clearly going to be a sports comedy, and it’s not out of Sandler’s wheelhouse. Accelerate You will follow a basketball agent who is recruited overseas. Uncut gemstones He saw Sandler get the basketball next door and even starred in some big wigs in the NBA. Accelerate It will also feature NBA player Juancho Hernangomez, born in Spain. The film will be screened and shot in Spain. This was not Sandler’s original plan.

Netflix asked Adam Sandler to change Hustle’s location

Sandler intended his character to be Accelerate travel to China. There, a failed sports agent recruits Chinese basketball players. But Netflix has no presence in China, so Sandler was asked to change the location of the film. Although Netflix is ​​in other Asian countries, it appears that the streaming service has requested Sandler’s film in Latin America or Europe. Obviously, they thought that those countries would be the ones that would benefit them the most in terms of marketing.

Most of the big studios are courting the Chinese. The population of the People’s Republic of China is huge and it is a huge market for movies. Netflix goes the other way around. When the Chinese government made negotiations with Netflix difficult, the company withdrew.

For his part, Sandler seemed more than willing to change the location of the film to Spain. The movie probably won’t suffer from the location change, either. It will still feature some big stars, including Queen Latifah and Robert Duvall. LeBron James is involved at the production level.

Adam Sandler has a history with Netflix

Yes Accelerate Follow the trend, it will be a big hit on Netflix. For whatever reason, Netflix customers love Sandler’s movies and he has done some of his best work on the platform. Fans are already talking about murder mystery 2 Sandler’s sequel out of strikes. Jennifer Aniston is back to reprise her role, and she and Sandler are often unstoppable together.

Sandler’s movies have been streaming for at least 2 billion hours on Netflix, which is impressive. Although industry executives often view box office money as a yardstick for a movie’s success, streaming services don’t have that metric. Perhaps the lack of pressure on the characters from opening weekend has left Sandler free to make great movies that fans love to watch.

RELATED: Adam Sandler’s Life Would Be Completely Different If He Didn’t Turn Down Roles In ‘Collateral,’ ‘Inglourious Basterds,’ And More