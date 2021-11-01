Actor Hugh Jackman’s father dies at 84

Australian actor Hugh Jackman announced the death of his father through his social networks, and shared a photograph of him, as well as A thought where he thanks you for all your support.

“In the early hours of Father’s Day (AU), my dad passed away peacefully. And although there is deep sadness, I am filled with gratitude and love. My dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He dedicated his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray that I am at peace with God now, ”wrote Hugh Jackman, who brings Wolverine to life in X-Men.

His father’s name was Christopher John Jackman, and he was 84 when he passed away. The causes of his death were not disclosed.

The followers of the actor, who also appears in “Les Miserables”, they offered their condolences and mourned the death of Christopher John Jackman, who lost his life on “Father’s Day” in Australia.

It should be mentioned that Christopher John Jackman was a key piece in the life of Hugh Jackman, since he was in charge only of raising him, like his other two children.

According to Daily Mail, took care of his three sons in Sydney, Australia, after separating from his wife Grace, who took care of his daughters Zoe and Sonya. “I thought I would probably go back. And then it went on over and over again, ”Hugh Jackman said during an interview with the Daily Mail.

In this interview, the actor from “Logan” and “El Gan Showman” stressed the importance of his father, since it was thanks to him that he learned the values ​​and could count on stability in his trajectory and actor’s life.

“My father is my rock. It’s where I learned all about loyalty, dependability, being there day after day, no matter what, “he said. Hugh jackman.