About World Vegan Day, here are the famous people in favor of this movement





11/01/2021

USA.– November 1 is World Vegan Day and with it several celebrities from the artistic world have joined this movement and for several years have stopped consuming food of animal origin.

Through veganism, it is sought to have benefits that contribute to health and the environment, to have a lifestyle free of animal abuse, since it is not only food.

These are some of the celebrities worldwide that veganism is their lifestyle.

ARIANA GRANDE

The young singer Ariana Grande, avoids all processed food and animal origin, has a totally healthy and balanced diet.

BILLIE ELLISH

Always eccentric, singer Billie Ellish has declared that she wants to save animals and also the planet, her purpose is to make a better place in the world.

NATALIE PORTMAN

Thanks to her work Eating Animals by Safran Foer, Natalie Portman became vegan since 2009, since that work covers animal abuse in all those food industries.

BRAD PITT

The emblematic author Brad Pitt has always been characterized by being vegan and activist, little tolerance towards meat consumption, even that he has inherited from his family.

ELLEN POMPEO

Known for the Grey’s Anathomy series, Ellen Pompeo has stated that it is a lot of fun to be vegan, always supporting causes in favor of animals and the environment.

JOAQUIN PHOENIX

Joaquín Phoenix has been vegan since he was three years old, since together with his brothers they saw how they killed fish in a violent and aggressive way, he is an icon of animal rights.

