A very young and changed Leonardo DiCaprio fits perfectly as a character from ‘Dragon Ball’

An illustrator has shared on his social networks a montage that mixes the Hollywood actor and the universe of Akira Toriyama.





Dragon ball It is one of the most popular franchises in the entertainment world and, decade after decade, more than losing followers, what it does is gain new followers. Its influence seems never to fade. Although surely the new anime and movies that are released from time to time have something to do with it, the popularity of anime goes further and inspires numerous artists.

It has already happened with BossLogic, an illustrator who transformed Dwayne Johnson into Nappa and his partner Kevin Hart into Vegeta in such a way that it wouldn’t be surprising if they were offered a role should a studio dare to make a new live-action feature film.

The Rock and Tom Hiddleston become characters from ‘Dragon Ball Z’ in these images

The artist Samukarts He has got down to work and has transferred the Leonardo DiCaprio of the 90s to the universe of Goku. The bowl hair that the actor wore when he was unveiled in Titanic must have inspired the illustrator to put him in the role of Trunks from the future. He only needed to modify the hair color and add the characteristic accessories of the character so that DiCaprio belongs to the world of Dragon ball.

The character is a Saiyan warrior, son of the Bulma and Vegeta of the future who, with the help of a time machine, manages to travel to an apocalyptic universe and meet the Son Goku of that timeline. Now DiCaprio has changed a lot, but if he could regain that look and his legendary haircut, who wouldn’t want to see him in the role?

It is not the first assembly of its kind and it will surely not be the last. Fans love to play with the ‘what if’ and see the many options that exist to form the cast of a supposed live action movie. Samukarts specializes in this and recently transformed the protagonists of The boy of 8 very wisely.

The protagonists of ‘El Chavo del 8’, reimagined as characters from ‘Dragon Ball Z’

The mythical Don Ramón (Ramón Valdés) became Dr. Gero -a montage that was very well received by his community-, Chilindrina (María Antonieta de las Nieves) became Android No. 18, his partner El Chavo (Roberto Gómez Bolaños) in Android No. 17 and Quico (Carlos Villagrán) in Célula. If you enjoy this type of work, you have dozens of them on the Samukarts Instagram account.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your mail, sign up for our Newsletter