A failed strategy that could cost the Braves a championship in the World Series

ATLANTA – The bullpen, one of the main reasons the Atlanta Braves are one win away from winning the World Series, failed to retain the lead twice in Game 5 of the Fall Classic on Saturday in the final game of the year at Truist Park.

Puerto Rican wide receiver Martín Maldonado drove in multiple runs in a playoff game for the first time in his career and Venezuelan Marwin González pushed the laps into the lead with a pinch single in the fifth inning as the Houston Astros emerged 9-for-5 and stay alive in the fall classic.

Atlanta, which lost for the first time in eight home games in the playoffs, still dominates the World Series 3-2, but now the event returns to the Astros’ Minute Maid Park for a sixth game on Tuesday and, if necessary. , a seventh and decisive, on Wednesday.

Outfielder Adam Duvall hit a bases-loaded home run in the first inning against Dominican left-hander Framber Valdez to spark a gigantic celebration, inside and outside Truist Park, that sold all its seats for the third day in a row and that had a gigantic human mass in the surroundings before and during the crash.

Duvall has hit two home runs in the World Series, both against Valdez, the first in the third inning of Game 1 at Houston.

AP Photo / David J. Phillip

But the Astros reacted immediately. In the second inning, against starter Tucker Davidson, 3B Álex Bregman doubled to drive Cuban 1B Yuli Gurriel and Maldonado home plate CF Kyle Tucker with a sacrifice fly. Bregman’s hitting hit snapped a 17-at-night no-hitting streak with runners in scoring position for Houston.

In the third, against reliever Jesse Chávez, Puerto Rican SS Carlos Correa produced a double lap and Gurriel tied 4-4 on a ground ball that pushed RF Michael Brantley.

The tie was held just until intermission, as 1B Freddie Freeman began the close of the third inning by hitting Valdez with a 460-foot home run, the longest he has hit all year and the most distance he has achieved in his career. , tying with another that hit the St. Louis Cardinals in October 2019.

Now Freeman has eight career home runs in the postseason (half this year) and six have given the Braves the lead, beating 3B Chipper Jones in that line.

Yuli Gurriel explains what happened in Game 5 of the match against Braves.

Valdez, who pitched eight innings of a career in the Astros’ penultimate win over the Boston Red Sox in the American League Championship Series, allowed 12 hits (4 home runs) and 10 runs in 4.2 innings in two Classic appearances. of Autumn.

Dominican reliever Yimi Garcia took the last out of the third and Mexican Jose Urquidy, who started and won Game 2, pitched in the fourth to establish some order and give his offense a chance to come back later.

In the fifth, with left-hander AJ Minter pitching for Atlanta, Correa and Gurriel singled and, with two outs, manager Brian Snitker intentionally walked to load the bases and face the weak Maldonado, who started the game hitting 41- 4 with two RBIs in the playoffs.

But the strategy failed when Minter also walked Maldonado to tie the score at 5-5, pocketing the pinch-hitter for pitcher Urquidy. Gonzalez hit a center-field hit that produced two runs to put Houston ahead (7-5) for the first time of the night.

Gonzalez did not play in the early playoff rounds and was 2-0 in the World Series.