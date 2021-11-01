6 failed horror movies that gave us more laughs than nightmares – movie news

It may happen that you intend to enjoy a good horror story and that you come across something completely different.





In 1987, Ash Williams established himself as the chainsaw hero we all wanted in the hilarious Evil Dead II, known in Spain as Terrifyingly dead. A few years later, in 2004, Edgar Wright regenerated the zombie genre with the comic Zombies Party -in its original version with a much less colorful title: Shaun of the dead-, who taught us to kill the undead while betting on love. And then there is M. Night Shyamalan, who is capable of provoking terrible fear and authentic laughter at the same time with films like The visit. That is, in the horror genre there is a lot of room for humor, but this compilation is not about that.

Sometimes a movie specifically designed to give the viewer a hard time causes the opposite effect and, rather than screams, generates laughter. It may be that it is a failed project from the beginning and that the plot does not convince even the greatest of the faithful of the genre. It may also happen that there is a good parody of the film in question and, no matter how good elements it may have, the tension scenes lose their effect – here the queen is the franchise of Scary movie-.

From the writing of SensaCine we compiled those horror movies -100% of the genre- that made us cry … with laughter.

‘The Exorcist’ (1973)

Sara heredia

“Have you seen what your filthy daughter has done?” This chilling phrase that Regan utters after turning her head to an impossible position is on everyone’s mind, whether we have seen it or not. The Exorcist. It has been parodied in a thousand and one comedy shows and, whenever you have to talk about the horror classic, that scene ends up coming out. This omnipresence has ended up taking its toll and, at least for me, it has eliminated any trace of terror that was on the tape.

When it was released in 1973, William Friedkin’s film provoked very strong reactions among moviegoers. Fainting and running were reported in some screenings. “I found it so horrible that I had to go out,” said one of those affected by Friedkin’s terror. Seeing the demonic girl walking down the stairs while doing the bridge handstand or urinating in front of her mother’s friends was groundbreaking in the early 70s, but now our mentality has changed..

Decades later, with the collective imagination completely deformed by parodies and jokes about The ExorcistI watched the film and discovered, to my surprise, that those scenes that had terrified audiences in 1973 made me laugh. I neither confirm nor deny that Scary movie 2, my first contact with the classic at the tender age of 10, has to do with it.

‘The trap of evil’ (2010)

Alicia P. Ferreirós

Raise your hand to anyone who comes up with a more suffocating and terrifying situation than being trapped in a tiny elevator with four other people and, as if that were not enough, strange events begin to occur between the four walls. The approach of the film released in 2011 under the baton of John Erick Dowdle and a script by M. Night Shyamalan himself had a rather striking approach and more than enough ingredients to terrify us, but the truth is that it was not like that. At least it did not work for me, which, as often happens when you start not to give credit -and worse- of what is happening before your eyes you end up letting out the odd laugh that more than how much fun it is looking you translates into a ‘Go on!’.

On The evil trap there is no room for that that the plausible does not have to conflict with the supernatural. That without a doubt. From its plot, to its characters. There are those who say that the story is very well told, but my perception was that it always had its most extraterrestrial part. And it is that the initial premise seems striking to me: Five unknown people are trapped in the elevator of an office building and quickly, between blackouts, they realize that there is a murderer among them. Security employees witness everything that happens through the cameras, but they cannot see them, only hear them. So far so good.

Nevertheless, everything goes to hell when it turns out that the murderer is the Devil, that evil is lurking and they get out of the elevator. Moment in which everything loses sense and laughing a little is the only thing you have left. So badly received was the film that the two sequels that were planned from the beginning did not come to fruition.

‘The Ring 2’ (2005)

Andrea Zamora placeholder image

When i first saw The RingBack in the early 2000s, I never thought that the terrifying elements of the film starring Naomi Watts and directed by Gore Verbinski would make me laugh at some point in my life.

With this movie I faced one of my first horror stories. I rented it at a VHS video store – when we were still living with those two concepts – and things got more murky when my home phone rang in the middle of the film. If you’ve seen it, you can already imagine the boat that I stuck on the sofa. If this is not the case, the important thing here is that in The RingAfter watching a mysterious and strange video, a girl calls you and tells you that you have seven days left before you die. Quite a detail for his part to give you a week to prepare everything before taking your last breath.

That experience changed completely when, years later, its sequel hit theaters. The Ring 2. Scary movie 3 she had already done her own thing with the story of Samara coming out of the well and out of the television screen, and a servant girl has her birthday and begins to see things differently. That, added to the fact that you go to the cinema to see it with your friend, who always makes a funny comment and that the film was a sacrilege for the fans of the first one, caused me to laugh. Me and a large part of the room.

It was nice to have the anticipation and the desire to go back to the story of Samara, the cursed video, the grimy well and get the character of Rachel Keller back. A pity that covering his eyes out of fear turned into covering his mouth to stifle laughter.

‘The Scream’ (2004)

Warrior Custodian

Never see a horror movie that parodies Scary movie if you’ve seen the latter before. Because that’s what happened to me when I saw The Scream 2004. I kept seeing each and every one of the scenes that parodied the movie starring Anna Faris. Like, for example, the moment when the protagonist goes to the attic with a lighter and there is supposed to be a scare, but I only remembered how Nancy (Faris) burned the little ghost with that same lighter.

Or how the little ghost curls up falling down the stairs in one of the scenes from the horror movie. Or the dialogue between the two of them through Japanese brands. Without a doubt, Scary movie 4 ruined me The Scream in all aspects. Any unexpected fright, I was already thinking of the joke from the Anna Faris movie. And it makes me angry, because I know that The Scream It’s a really good horror movie, but I couldn’t stop laughing at every scene.

‘The night of terror’ (1981)

Thomas Andres





The 80s are undoubtedly the great decade for horror film production. Tapes like The Exorcist and Shark they had paved the way for all that would come after. It would be when we discover filmmakers like Sam Raimi, but also the peak of exploitation cinema championed by an Italian industry that is somewhat lacking in ideas. After directing the film in 1978 Zombie, George A. Romero consolidated the so-called “zombie genre”, which he had already inaugurated with The night of the Living Dead. And, of course, this way of making feature films was copied over and over again by our neighbors on the other side of the Mediterranean.

Filmmakers such as Joe D’Amato or Claudio Fragasso are often cited if we talk about exploitation films, but if there is a director characterized by his clumsiness and ineffectiveness behind the camera, that is Andrea Bianchi, responsible for The night of terror aka Zombie Massacre (1981). In this film that looks like a spicy Jaimito movie with the living deadWe know the story of a professor who, studying some catacombs, awakens beings hungry for human flesh that were hiding down there. Before dying, the guy has invited some friends who are surprised to find him nowhere in the mansion where he was staying. We already have the protagonists and the monsters that are going to devour them on the same stage.

From there the feast of blood and female nudes is served, with characters each more despicable and with interpretations that seem to be from an amateur theater group, The night of terror it has become one of the great classics of film dandruff. The prize for the performance goes, without a doubt, to little Michael -son of the leading couple- played by a short, middle-aged man named Pietro Barzocchini. This disturbing character, who stars in one of the most uncomfortable moments this writer has ever seen: when he tries to sleep with his mother (after the bloody death of his father and other friends), he is the icing on the cake of a film that causes many more laughter -involuntary- in the viewer that terror and scares. And it is that at that time in which one was guided by the worked video store covers when renting a tape, many of us were sneaked in with this funny production of the Italian series Z.

‘The others’ (2001)

Lourdes De Paredes Rincon

It will be surprising to see the film on this list, which for many, was the consecration of Alejandro Amenábar. In addition, he received 8 Goya Awards, 2 BAFTA nominations, one for the Golden Globes … and many other recognitions. Therefore, I must clarify that my experience is personal and does not detract from the great work of the filmmaker.

The film arrived in our country sweeping the box office and with a star like Nicole Kidman leading the cast of this paranormal story full of suspense, claustrophobic and with subtle execution. Let’s remember the plot: set in 1945, just after World War II, Grace (Kidman) awaits her husband’s return while she is in charge of carrying out a strict educational routine with her two children, inside a Victorian mansion. Children suffer from photosensitivity, so they cannot receive direct contact with sunlight. The service is aware of this situation and each time a door is opened, the previous one must be closed, to keep the darkness constant. The day to day passes between the increasingly agonizing wait for the parent’s return, and an apparent normalcy, until the children warn their mother of the presence of ghosts in the house.

It is true that Amenábar creates a climate of lethargy and darkness to which it is difficult not to succumb. I remember playing the movie with my feet up at the cinema. You know, when one is afraid, any unexpected breath of air generates dread. Nevertheless, Throughout the viewing I remember a few moments that, far from encouraging my state of tension, were a relief due to their humor.

Nicole Kidman has improved greatly in the last 20 years, but in the film she shows an excess of overacting, very well managed and used by the director, but bordering on surrealism. On the other hand, there are a couple of appearances, which in order to cause the jump of the staff, occupy the screen in the form of the foreground. One of them, an old woman with glasses with a glass bottom, who in the heyday of the old lady with the curtain, it was inevitable not to establish an immediate comparison. I’ll skip the other appearance for being a spoiler.

Of course, after seeing the movie at the cinema, that night I had a hard time falling asleep.