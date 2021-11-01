5 movies on Netflix full of melancholy that you can see in Fall 2021

The variety of content that lies within Netflix has made users keep it as their favorite streaming platform. And when it comes to diversity, there are great options for films to see in autumn of 2021 and which happen to be full of melancholia.

Given the season of the year that we are currently experiencing, there are people who can be attracted to tapes that touch on complicated topics, everyday situations that can generate anguish and even infinite sadness, feelings for which Netflix has several alternatives in its catalog.

5 movies on Netflix full of melancholy to watch in Fall 2021

While for some people the autumn It is usually a great time of year, for others it simply represents one that denotes sadness, something that may be related to weather conditions, as well as the proximity to the end of the year.

If this is your case, here are some options for films on Netflix full of melancholy that you can not miss this autumn of 2021.

Story of a marriage

Drama starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, tells us how it is that a marriage, made up of the characters played by said actors, begins to crumble and make living together at home unbearable, a situation that is aggravated by the reproaches every day, resentments, an infidelity and having sacrificed everything for a life as a couple.







Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

One of the films Most viewed and critically acclaimed romantic and dramatic. Here the actors Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet give life to a couple who meet while they both travel on a train, who after that coincidence begin to see each other frequently, until both decide to start a courtship, despite the differences and incompatibilities they have. one with the other.

After a painful breakup, the young woman decides to erase all those memories that refer to her ex-boyfriend, so she undergoes a medical procedure that accomplishes that task, something that is also requested by the jilted man, but who in the end regrets , keeping in mind to look again for his former partner to get her back. However, it seems to be too late.

Down to the bone

Released in theaters on January 22, 2017, this film tells the story of Ellen, played by Lily Collins, a girl in her twenties who suffers from a serious eating disorder (anorexia), a condition that leads to her to live painful situations, but at the same time they will help you to get to know yourself with the help of an unorthodox doctor.

Furs

First film by Eduardo Casanova, Pieles is an unconventional film and even becomes controversial due to its sequences, characters and realities where the actors Jon Kortajarena, Carmen Machi, Ana Polvorosa and Macarena Gómez are given the task of interpreting beings with certain deformities, and at the same time put on the table how they survive in a world where being different is practically a mistake or a good reason to be relegated and belittled.

The girl who loved horses

Starring Alison Brie, this film directed by Jeff Baena focuses on Sarah, a lonely young woman who works in a craft store, who has a great love for horses, but who in turn makes her lose perspective on her reality .

This feature film arrived on the streaming platform on January 27, 2020 and issues such as anxiety, depression and mental illness are revealed, in addition to the importance of being empirical with people who are in this situation.

If you did not know what to see during the autumn of 2021, we already gave you a couple of options movies on Netflix full of melancholia that you will surely like them.