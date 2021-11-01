3 romantic movies to watch on Netflix

Love is the main character in thousands of movies. Of course, in Netflix You can find a large number of feature films of the genre, among which are the three films of which we want to tell you today.

He is like that

2021 – Dir: Mark Waters

In this remake of the 90s classic the story revolves around Padgett (Addison rae), a makeup influencer whose boyfriend embarrasses her in front of the whole class. To get revenge and prove her talent with the brush and shadows, she decides to make one of the least popular boys in her class, Cameron (Tanner Buchanan), the king of dancing.

More about He is like that in this note.

Love and other addictions

2010 – Dir: Edward Zwick

Jamie (Jake gyllenhaal) is fired from a specialty electronics store when his boss finds him sleeping with his wife. Later, his brother convinces him to work for the ruthless world of pharmaceutical sales.

During a visit to any pharmacy, he meets Maggie (Anne Hathaway), an independent and charismatic girl who suffers from Parkinson’s disease. The two are lone wolves with no desire for commitment, self-contained soul mates, but they end up falling in love. Everything gets complicated when Jamie discovers Maggie’s great secret: her illness.

Explosive encounter

2010 – Dir: James Mangold

June Havens (Cameron Diaz) leads a very organized and smooth life. One day, she is on a flight to her little sister’s wedding in Kansas. Roy sits next to himTom cruise), a secret agent with whom he engages in a lively conversation. What June does not know is that moments later she will be living exciting chases with Roy.