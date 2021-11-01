26 hidden codes of your Xiaomi that you should know

There are a number of hidden codes to check certain aspects of your Xiaomi mobile that you should have written down in a list in case you ever need them, in fact, it would be ideal if you at least remember some of the most important ones because they can be very useful.

Is about codes you dial from the phone dial, from where you would dial a number to make a call, what happens is that when you write some of those codes that we will show you below, they give you access to menus, hidden settings, etc.

Some are useful for the information they provide and others give access to advanced settings that you should not touch, but it is good that you know them, so we go with the list that is only valid if you have a Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO mobile with MIUI layer.

Here is an extensive list of hidden codes to consult on your phone:

* # 06 #: It is the combination that all users should know and allows you to know the IMEI code of your phone, a very important code that can be useful in certain scenarios. The best thing is that you can dial it on Xiaomi phones and all brands. * # * # 1234 # * # *: This combination is what the firmware version of your Xiaomi phone will offer you. * # * # 273282 * 255 * 663282 * # * # *: backup of the entire system. * # 7465625 #: to see the lock status of your phone. * # * # 7594 # * # *: With this combination you can enable the direct shutdown of the phone only by pressing and holding the power button. * # * # 232338 # * # *: With this code you can show the MAC address of your phone. * # * # 4636 # * # *: details of your mobile (manufacture, compilation number, etc.). * # * # 2663 * # * #: data about the version of your touch screen. * # * # 2664 * # * #: this code will run a performance test on your phone’s panel. * # * # 1472365 # * # *: GPS tests. * # * # 1575 # * # *: more GPS related tests. # * 9900 #: It will let you know if you have little space in your phone’s storage, if so, you can free it through different parameters. * # * # 34971539 # * # *: information about the camera. * # * # 3264 # * # *: with this you will know the version of the RAM. * # * # 232337 # * #: combination to know the Bluetooth version. * # * # 1472365 # * # *: test for Bluetooth. * # * # 232339 # * # *: test for WiFi connection. * # * # 0588 # * # *: test to verify the status of the proximity sensor. * # * # 0673 # * # *: test for the audio system. * # * # 0289 # * # *: another test for the audio system. * # * # 6484 # * # *: menu to run various tests on your Xiaomi mobile (SIM, touchscreen, WiFi, Bluetooth, different sensors, etc.). * # * # 37263 # * # *: you will be able to see on the screen data about the panel that your phone has (resolution, refresh rate, etc.). * # * # 564548 # * # *: MIUI customization layer information. * # * # 8351 # * # *: enable voice dialing. * # * # 8350 # * # *: deactivate voice dialing. * 2767 * 3855 #: factory reset the mobile.

These are the most important codes that you could use on your Xiaomi mobileAs you can see, they provide access to different internal and hidden parameters of the system. To dial them, just open the telephone dial and run them from there so you can see what each one does.

