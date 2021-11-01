10 things you didn’t know about Angela Merkel

The most powerful woman in the world since Margaret Thatcher and Daenerys Targaryen retires from public life and leaves us orphans. Because, despite not having children, 750 million Europeans saw her as that parent who constantly scold you for not doing your homework well … and who was almost always right. Auf Wiedersehen, Frau Merkel!

He was born on July 17, 1954 in Hamburg, although at six weeks his family moved to Templin, in East Germany, where his father was a pastor in a Lutheran church. On her birth certificate it says Angela Dorothea Kasner. She married the physicist Ulrich Merkel in 1977, from whom she took her surname and which she kept even when she remarried Joaquim Sauer in 1998. Why? Maybe it has something to do with the fact that “sauer” is German for “sour” or “pissed off.” Who would want to bear that last name? He belonged to the communist youth and can speak Russian very fluently. Nor did they leave you much more options in East Germany, it must be said. Merit the just. He graduated from the Karl Marx University, which is now the University of Leipzig, with a degree in Physics and a doctorate in Quantum Chemistry from the Berlin Academy of Sciences, with a magna cum laude qualification. How she has been able to rub shoulders with other intellectuals of the stature of Berlusconi, Bush or Donald Trump is something that only she carries in her heart. The day the Berlin Wall fell, he didn’t even bother to go to see what was happening. Like every Thursday, he went to his sauna and when he left he went to the other side, had a beer and went back to his apartment to sleep, which the next day he had to go to work. How can you not entrust the government of Germany and Europe to someone like that? I would trust him even my life. He has an excruciating fear of dogs. And what did Vladimir Putin do when he received her in Sochi in 2007? He introduced her to her dog Koni, a huge labrador. Merkel put up with the guy and Putin later apologized, saying he didn’t know about her phobia. That I did not know about his phobia! But if Putin has to know even mine. He always dresses the same (suit jacket, “I don’t know what I have,” he confesses) and combs his hair the same. Of the little Soviet that it has left, apparently. By the way, her hairdresser was Udo Walz, the same one that Heidi Klum, Claudia Schiffer or Julia Roberts once had. How do you stay? Just like us, freaking out pickles. It was squat. When she divorced her first husband, she had no paid job and in East Germany they didn’t give you a state flat if you were unemployed. Let’s see, they were communists, but not idiots, you don’t want to have a house because of your face. Or is it really that? Let’s change the subject. His favorite food is spaghetti Bolognese, although on his website he says that what he likes to cook the most is plum cake, a typical German dish. But if you put spaghetti Bolognese to eat, the Fratelli d’Italia will sing to you. Maybe Berlusconi should have tried this and not the bunga-bunga (google, search).

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io