You receive a phone bill of more than $ 22,000 for an error from your company

The customer’s device sent more than 100,000 SMS messages automatically in a single month due to a Vodafone failure.

A man from Murcia (Spain) received a monthly bill of 19,484.60 euros (about $ 22,500) after sending more than 100,000 SMS messages automatically due to an error from his company, Vodafone, local media reported this Saturday.



The events date back to August last year, when the client received a letter with the payment debt while he was at work. At first, he thought that the amount barely exceeded 19 euros, less than what he used to pay, which was about 70 euros.

However, he immediately realized that the consumption bar for that month was “very high” and he saw what the real figure was that he was being asked to pay, so suffered a dizziness, which made his colleagues worry about his health.

The affected party indicated that the telephone company, seeing that it did not have enough balance in the bank account where the payments were always made, charged it to another account that it had not provided, where it did have the money they demanded.

In addition, Vodafone cut off his line and informed him that they intended to include him on a list of defaulters and to file a lawsuit against him.

When the operator ignored both first claims The client turned to the Consumer Defense Association which, after the company’s “indecipherable web of rampages from one department to another” of the company, managed to get their complaint heard.

Finally, the company resolved the conflict after assuming that it was a failure in the message sending processes, which caused the customer’s number to automatically send SMS one second after another without their consent.

