XXXV Medicine Week and X Nutrition Conference successfully conclude – The Commentary

Great success had the XXXV Medicine Week and the Tenth Conference on Nutrition who organized the School of Medicine of the University of Colima, as commented Lidia Moreno Terrones, Coordinator of Continuing Medical Education of that campus

“They were notable events for the medical, scientific, academic topics, for the clinical cases that were treated and for the cultural activities. Social and sports carried out ”, he assured.

He said that almost all the activities were virtual, although many of them were carried out in person, and in all of them there was great participation from the students.

Lidia Moreno commented that the objective of these activities “is for students to celebrate, coexist, teach themselves to be leaders, to manage, to know how to organize and to know what it costs to carry out events like these”, since they involve university bodies, as well as to researchers, students and teachers.

In the Medicine Weekhe said, the first State Research Forum on Student Projects of the Faculty, where 17 works were presented.

Among others, he concluded, the topics addressed were the Covid-19, present and future; research in medical practice; the importance of the medical profession, the participation of women in medicine, metabolic programming of fetal development and risk of metabolic diseases; what to do about heart failure; advances in relaxation and physical exercise and the gastrointestinal tract.