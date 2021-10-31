World Anesthesiology Day: From 19th century Anesthesia to 21st century perioperative medicine

By Javier Garcia, President of the Spanish Society of Anesthesiology, Resuscitation and Pain Therapeutics (SEDAR).

On October 16 we celebrate World Anesthesiology Day, which coincides with the World Day of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). Celebrating the next day, October 17, the International Day of Pain. This accumulation of coincidences means that in two days we celebrate our three major areas of specialty competencies: Anesthesia, Intensive Care and Pain Treatment.

Anesthesiology began in 1846, with the first demonstrations of general anesthesia by Horace Wells and William Morton. It was not until 1953 that anesthesiologist Dr. Ibsen set up what would be the world’s first intensive care unit at the Kommunehospitalet (Municipal Hospital) in Copenhagen. Until now, Anesthesiology was limited to administering intraoperative anesthesia and there was no specific postoperative care. It is from this decade of the 50s when more and more and progressively anesthesiologists also take responsibility for the complete and comprehensive postoperative care, either in the intermediate anesthesia care units (URPAS) or in the Anesthesiology ICUs.

With the beginning of the 21st century, a new concept of anesthesiology as perioperative medicine begins to take shape which consists of the comprehensive involvement in patient safety before, during and after surgery, working together with surgeons to improve the health outcomes of the surgical process.

This year we celebrate Anesthesiology Day by experiencing firsthand this phenomenon of profound transformation of the specialty of Anesthesiology also in our country, where after the pandemic, accelerating engine of change in our specialty, we join this transformation that has been taking place for decades in the rest of the countries around us.

This year, from SEDAR, we focus on three goals:

1) Present ourselves as the medical specialty dedicated to comprehensive patient care in perioperative medicine, which includes preoperative enrichment and enhancement programs, intraoperative care, and comprehensive care of intermediate care and postoperative intensive care, and the treatment of acute and chronic pain.

2) Equalization of MIR training plans with Europeans, achieving the 5th year of specialization so that the Anesthesiology MIRs can carry out the residency in adequate conditions, and finally,

3) Design a National SEDAR CPR Plan, to improve CPR training in professionals and in the general population to save as many lives as possible.

For this, during these days multiple events and initiatives have been organized. One of them in Salamanca, where SEDARCYL will hold CPR workshops. In addition, our colleagues from Galicia AGARyD have produced a fantastic and very instructive video about our specialty. To find out all the work that has been carried out on the occasion of World Anesthesiology Day, you can enter www.sedar.es or follow the news of the medical society on our twitter account @sedar_es.