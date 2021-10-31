Winona Ryder turns 50 saved by ‘Stranger things’

For a whole generation it will always be “Winona forever”. That said the tattoo that her then boyfriend, Johnny Depp, decorated on his arm as a sign of his love. It was the 90s and a twentysomething Winona Ryder became an icon of generation X, the one that follows the baby boomers.

Today, the actress, who was one of the highest paid of that time, turns 50, even with that fragile and childish appearance. And he does so by savoring again, after years of ostracism, the honeys of success thanks to the Netflix series Stranger things, which will soon premiere its fourth season.

Winona Ryder in a 2020 image AFP

He spent his first ten years of life growing up, along with his parents, in a commune in North Carolina. Later, the family moved to Petaluma, San Francisco. Winona was a somewhat self-conscious student, as some classmates made fun of her for her physical appearance. He managed to graduate from the American Conservatory Theater.

At just 16 years old, he had his first opportunity to appear on the big screen. Filmmaker David Seltzer saw in her the actress he needed to Luke. When he called her to ask how she wanted to appear in the credits, Winona, whose last name was Horowitz, chose Ryder in honor of musician Mitch Ryder, who was one of her father’s favorites. That’s where his stage name was born.

Winona Ryder with David Harbor and other ‘Stranger Things’ castmates collect an award at the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards AFP

Soon his first hits began to arrive: Bitelchus (1988), Edward Scissorhands (1990), Mermaids (1990), Dracula by Bram Stoker (1992), The Age of Innocence (1993) and Little women (1994), with which he achieved his first Oscar nominations.

With the turn of the century, he continued to triumph with films such as Celebrity (1998) by Woody Allen, Interrupted innocence (1999) and Autumn in New York (2000). But in 2001 his life would suffer a setback. She was caught stealing the equivalent of just over $ 5,000 worth of clothing and accessories from a Beverly Hills boutique. The actress’s popularity plummeted and the media took it upon herself to portray a kleptomaniac Winona, with addiction problems and a certain emotional imbalance.

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder when they were a couple in the early 90s GTRES

They sentenced her to three years of probation and 480 hours of work for the community that she chose to fulfill in a center for blind children and in another one that helps people with AIDS. He also moved to San Francisco to live near his parents and decided not to work. The scandal took forever the angelic image that had always accompanied him.

The nineties were years of success, fame and famous romances. After a few brief youth loves with Rob Lowe and Christian Slater, the courtship that would mark him for life arrived. With Johnny Dep he lived an intense love story between 1990 and 1993. She was 18 years old and he was 26. After the painful breakup, the actor changed his meaningful tattoo “Winona forever” for a “Wino Forever” (“drunk forever”) .

The actress has declared that it has been the most important love of her life. Almost 20 years later, Winona testified on behalf of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean in the trial that confronted him with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, in which he declared that he had never treated her badly.

Winona with her partner since 2011, fashion designer Scott Mackinlay Hahn Jordan strauss

After Depp, she was in a relationship with musician Dave Pirner, a member of the alternative rock band Soul Asylum, for two years and later dated fellow actor Matt Damon from 1998 to 2000, after being introduced at the end. 1997 by fellow actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who was Ben Affleck’s girlfriend at the time.

The four were great friends, but another dark chapter happened in their life. The bad tongues say that the protagonist of Hombre de Hierro read the script of Shakespeare in Love at Winona’s house, hiding from her, she auditioned for the leading role of Viola, for which she won an Oscar. Their friendship was destroyed forever.

Winona Ryder and Gwyneth Paltrow when they were friends Getty

After dating various musicians such as Julien Rivas, Pete Yorn, Beck, Jay Kay, Page Hamilton and Blake Sennet, in 2011 she seemed to find stability with fashion designer Scott Mackinlay Hahn, with whom she has not had children.

As an actress, she has continued to make films with more or less luck, but in 2017 she returned to the forefront thanks to Stranger things, where she plays the mother of one of the protagonists.