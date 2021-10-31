Will Smith reveals that at one point in his life he thought about committing suicide

Will Smith has a new project in hand that is about to see the light of day and that will surely bring a lot of unknown information about him. It is a docuseries where he shows his weight loss in 20 weeks but also shows the most human and unknown part of the artist. One of the most shocking phrases of the trailer, which has just been published, is that the actor even thought about suicide.

Will Smith: The Best Shape of My Life is a documentary divided into chapters that shows how the protagonist of The prince of Bel Air he lost 10 kilos in five months. In addition to his training routines either outdoors or in the gym, we will also see him in more everyday situations such as family reunions or in moments of introspection talking to the camera with no one around him.





“When I started this show, I thought I was getting in the best shape of my life, physically. But mentally, I was somewhere else. And I ended up discovering a lot of hidden things about myself,” admits Will Smith in the trailer for the docuserie where it is proposed to reach a physical form “better than that of iRobot”, Alluding to how he was in one of his films.

“Will is about to embark on one of the most extraordinarily difficult journeys,” says one of the people in the trailer. “I am writing my memoirs and exposing my life and many things that people do not know about me,” he admits.





However, the most devastating phrase that can be seen in this clip occurs in a family gathering where his wife, three children and his mother-in-law are present: “That was the only time in my life that I considered suicide.” It should be said that the confession is decontextualized so we will have to wait for the broadcast of the chapter where it says it to know what it refers to.

The artist, in voice-over, relates that “I am about to teach the world how little I know about myself” before making a final statement with which it is intended to hook the audience, advancing what they will find in the docuseries.

“What you have come to understand as Will Smith, the alien annihilator, the larger-than-life movie star, is largely a construction, a character carefully crafted, perfected, and designed to protect me, to hide me from the world. hide the coward “, confesses the actor.