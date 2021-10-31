Will Smith confesses that at some point he thought about committing suicide

Will Smith is one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors since the 1990s thanks to the success of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. His charisma has become the perfect excuse to see any of his films, and he has proven capable of stealing laughter through comedy and even bringing tears to life with unforgettable dramas like Pursuit of Happiness – 67%. Since his arrival on social networks, the closeness with his fans has become closer and it seems that everyone is witnessing his perfect life.

In the last couple of years, Smith has sought to present a more intimate side of his life that has given much to talk about. Since showing the openness that exists within their marriage, although it has generated a lot of scandal and criticism that are directed, above all, towards Jada Pinkett Smith; until the radical change that his body underwent after filming King Richard – 90% where he played the father of Serena Williams, added to the emotional and physical impact of the pandemic.

A few months ago, he shared some images on his Instagram where he appears with a belly, which became a trend inviting several men to show the effects of the quarantine. Seeking to improve his condition and regain his shape, he started a project that originally had this fitness trajectory as its objective; however, at the same time he was writing his memoirs, which would leave physical and emotional introspection as a result.

On October 29, Will released the official trailer for The Best Shape of My Life, a docuseries that follows the actor in his exercise and eating routines, where he also shares scenes with his family to talk about the pain he has faced throughout his life. The objective of this program is to remove from the actor that mask of “the man with the ideal life” to show a reality. He even reveals at one point that he has considered committing suicide only once.

When I started this program, I thought I was getting in the best shape of my life physically, but mentally, I was somewhere else. I ended up discovering a lot of hidden things about myself. […] [El libro y la serie] they try to expose my life and so many things that people don’t know about me. Now I’m about to show the world how little I know about myself.

Throughout the trailer, he also explains that everything the public has seen about his “perfect” life is also a script or a carefully constructed character as protection from real life.

What You’ve Come To Understand as Will Smith, the MC [Hombre de Negro] Alien annihilator, a larger-than-life movie star, is largely a construct. A carefully crafted and honed character designed to protect me. To hide from the world.

The series is produced by the company created by the same interpreter and his wife, under the co-production of Lukas kaiser and is directed by Dexton Deboree (director of the documentary Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1). The Best Shape of My Life It will have an exclusive premiere on the actor’s YouTube channel on November 8 with two episodes in a row, while the other four will be released one a day. This is the second collaboration of the Soy Leyenda actor – 70% with YouTube Originals from Will Smith: The Jump, a special on his 50th birthday released in 2018.