Will Cardi B be in the fourth season of the series You ?; this we know

Rapper Cardi B has proven to be a passionate fan of the Netflix series, You, to the extent that she interprets it from “Bodak Yellow”, and has already established a friendship with the protagonist Penn Badgley, that is Joe.

After a video of a promotion event for the streaming giant’s show resurfaced, where the actor revealed that he does not know how to use social networks very well and pointed to Cardi as someone who does.

“For me it’s a nuanced place and even though many might judge it as antics, I feel like she has a very authentic relationship with it, and I think that’s why people like it so much.”

The video reached the rapper’s hands, so she quickly reacted on Twitter:

“OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!! OMMMGGGG !!!!!! Yoooo like I’m famous, famous”

OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!! OMMMGGGG !!!!!! Yoooo like I’m famous famous https://t.co/Z7MFQc2t2i – iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 17, 2021

Following Cardi’s reaction, You’s protagonist was speechless and only replied, “I-“

I- https://t.co/j6GRQkmP9r – Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) October 19, 2021

After this celebrity interaction, Penn posted a photo of Cardi on her profile, while the rapper did the same with one of him.

Cardi B in You?

But that was not all, Cardi B, suggested an idea to Netflix to appear in the next season of the series. It was so much the impact of the comment of the interpreter of “Be Careful”, that in the official Netflix account they placed in his biography:

“Petition for Cardi B to be a guest star on You! Season 4!

In her tweet Cardi explained the initial idea for her appearance on the hit series:

“So it’s episode 1 and I’m at Paris fashion week closing it! I turn around and there YOU are. Ok, finish it @netflix”

So it’s episode 1 and I’m at Paris Fashion week shutting it down! I turn around and there stands YOU Ok finish it off @Netflix pic.twitter.com/Y0TEKwlPbQ – iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 21, 2021

Although at the moment everything remained as an interaction in social networks, the rapper if she could have a chance to appear in the series, previously she has been seen acting in such films as “Hustlers” and “F9”.

On the other hand, Penn Badgley visited the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Program, where he mentioned his recent friendship with Cardi, where he talked about whether he could appear in a cameo in the series:

“Well, I don’t know, I can’t say.”

Rapper Cardi B has proven to be a passionate fan of the Netflix series, You, to the extent that she interprets it from "Bodak Yellow", and has already established a friendship with the protagonist Penn Badgley, that is Joe.



