Why Dwayne Johnson is sweeping TikTok and YouTube

Dwayne johnson it has become a clear example of success. His appearances in WWE and in the film industry do not seem to be enough for a man who already stands out for a tremendous physique that he sculpts every day. However, the actor surprised his millions of fans a few days ago by making his debut in The world of music, collaborating with Tech N0ne and Joey Cool King Iso on the theme ‘Face Off’, which came to light on October 8.

A theme with which The Rock has made the music world vibrate, but the thing has not stopped there, and it is that this very Tuesday it has shared a publication on its networks that proves to be the ‘king’ on TikTok and YouTube, two of the largest platforms on the Internet.

From actor to becoming a trend for his challenge

Dwayne Johnson wanted to involve his millions of fans with the theme of ‘Face Off’, taking advantage of the great pull it is having, reaching the 9 million streams on Spotify and ranking in the top-1 of YouTube and on TikTok.

How did you get to be # 1 on TikTok? The actor He has created his own challenge under the hashtag #faceoffchallenge, where his followers are recorded on video honoring the lyrics of the song: “It’s about drive, it’s about power, We stay hungry, We devour” [Esto va de empujar, de poder; estamos hambrientos y devoramos]. And many fans have already done the challenge, as The Rock himself has shown on his social networks.

It should be noted that it is not the first time that we see and hear Dwayne Johnson sing, as he has already done so in films such as ‘Vaiana’, but now he seems to have broken into this world ranking at the top. Now we just need to know what will be the new facet with which it will surprise us next time.