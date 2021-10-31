Who were the real people who inspired ‘The Last Duel’? – Movie news

Sir Jean De Carrouges, Marguerite De Carrouges, Jacques Le Gris … What happened to them after the events in the Ridley Scott film?

Honor, revenge, reputation, strategy … The last duel, Ridley Scott’s latest film, talks about many things, but above all about the lives of three people whose fate was left to chance. They are the knight Sir Jean De Carrouges, his wife Marguerite De Carrouges and the squire and accused Jacques Le Gris. After Marguerite’s complaint that Le Gris had raped her, the marriage began a judicial journey that ended in a trial by combat. The men had to fight until one of them died. The victim would become guilty in the eyes of God and all the people.

Even set in the Middle Ages, this method was not common and was relegated to those cases that did not have witnesses or conclusive evidence. Its use was disappearing and on December 29, 1386, the date on which the duel of which the film speaks took place, the last confrontation of this type took place. King Carlos VI himself attended the event to witness it. Marguerite’s rape had become a national case and all the French were awaiting its resolution.

The event in question happened in January 1836, when Marguerite was alone at home. No one witnessed him except the young woman, the accused and a servant of the latter. It was not usual at that time for a woman to report that she had been the victim of a sexual assault and the Carrouges had a hard time obtaining justice. For this reason, Jean decided to opt for the trial by combat route. The consequences of this type of justice were drastic. Not only could Jean lose his life, if her husband was defeated, it was assumed that Marguerite’s accusation had been false and she would be sentenced to death.

The three protagonists existed in real life and here we review who they were, what reputation they had before the confrontation and what happened to them after the fight. Yes, there are SPOILERS of the plot, so if you do not want to know any details, do not continue reading.

Sir Jean De Carrouges

Sir Jean De Carrouges, played by Matt Damon, was a French knight, the son of a minor nobleman, with long experience in battle and therefore great fighting skills. He had a first wife, with whom he had a son whose godfather was neither more nor less than his good friend Jaques Le Gris. Both joined the court of Pierre de Alençon and their relationship weakened, as Pierre became a favorite of the court to the detriment of Jean. A year after he began serving the king, his wife and son passed away, ending Jean and Jacques’ relationship for good.

His marriage to Marguerite was mainly due to the fact that he wanted to take over the property of Aunou-le-Faucon, which had belonged to the girl’s father. The lands now belonged to Le Gris after the king had donated them to him. Pulling contacts, he managed to claim the lands, but this personal struggle took him away from the court. While his reputation went down one side, it increased thanks to his achievements in battle.

After Marguerite’s confession, De Carrouges supported her and went to trial by combat with which, in the eyes of believers, God supported whoever was really right. After proclaiming himself the winner, paraded through Paris like a hero. He was compensated with money and took an important position within the Royal House as the king’s bodyguard. Together with him he lived very important historical episodes, such as the descent of Charles VI into madness and the threat of the Ottomans. He died fighting the Turkish cavalry.

Jodie Comer: ‘It was very empowering to give Margueritte a voice and honor her story in’ The Last Duel ‘”

Marguerite de Carrouges

Jodie Comer plays Marguerite de Carrouges, the only daughter of Robert de Thibouville, a Norman with a fortune but a bad reputation after having sided with the French in a territorial dispute with the English. To try to improve his image, he married Marguerite to Jean de Carrouges, even though he was much older than her.

In January 1386 she alleged that Le Gris had sexually assaulted her while she was alone. After several days of silence, she decided to tell her husband, something unusual at the time. In the absence of witnesses and her father’s bad reputation, many distrusted her, but her husband’s support was key in taking the case to court.

Since the parliament was unable to draw any conclusions from a first hearing, the verdict was left to God. In other words, the king agreed to carry out a trial by combat. After the De Carrouges’ victory, Marguerite had two more children and enjoyed some popularity..

Jacques Le Gray

Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), the man accused of raping Marguerite, was a man who did not go unnoticed. He had a good physique, a reputation as a womanizer, and was a favorite of the court. His relationship with Sir Jean De Carrouges was very close in the past, but it deteriorated. The point of no return came when Le Gris received land that belonged to Marguerite’s family and Jean began to see him as a rival.

The film omits certain details of the trial, such as that Le Gris called witnesses who located him several kilometers from the scene and that he directly pointed to Jean as a jealous man. After Parliament was unable to render a verdict, his fate was left to trial by combat, from which he did not come out well. After De Carrouges mortally wounded him, his body was dragged through the city and hung on the Gallows of Montfaucon.

If there was any doubt of his guilt before the fight, it was all settled with his death. The chroniclers of the time were inclined to support the Carrouges, who enjoyed their popularity and good reputations for the rest of their days.

The last duel is already in theaters.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your mail, sign up for our Newsletter